"I'd crack him in the face" — Scott Storch calls out Kanye West for disrespecting Jewish people

Scott Storch recently criticized Kanye West due to the latter’s disrespect towards the Jewish people. Notably, the record producer and songwriter addressed Ye while appearing in an episode of the PBD Podcast on June 20, 2025.

A portion of the interview started going viral on Friday, June 27, through various social media platforms, where Storch was heard expressing his disappointment with Kanye West, as he said:

“If I was in a room, I’ll probably fu**ing crack him in his face. And like, he broke my heart.”

The viral video featured host Patrick Bet-David questioning Scott Storch about whether he did anything with Ye. Scott said in response that Ye was a musical hero for him in the past, adding that Kanye’s music continues to be the best, which will never change.

“As a person who was my friend and somebody I thought was an amazing person, one of the most creative people, turned out to be a fu**ing piece of sh*t. And I will fu**ing lose it if I see this guy in public man. You know like, the disrespect that this man did to Jewish people and just labelling us and like glorifying Hitler and sh*t like that, and then doing it again”, Storch added.

Scott also referred to Jay-Z, who has collaborated with Kanye West in the past, stating that he told Jay to inform Ye that he had hurt Storch. Scott ended by saying:

“I thought I was his friend. But I guess I can’t be his friend ‘cause I’m Jewish, like, word, like you’re gonna glorify, what if a motherfu**er’s walking around talking about glorifying, like, slavery, and sh*t like that. Like, how does that work? Like, how you gonna do that and just like, hurt so many people?”

Petition demands the removal of Kanye West from a music festival

Ye has been included in the lineup of performers appearing at the upcoming Rubicon Festival, scheduled in July this year, in Bratislava, Slovakia. However, according to a report by TVP World dated June 26, 2025, a petition has been signed by thousands of people to remove Ye from the lineup.

The petition referred to Kanye West’s social media posts, where he expressed his love for Hitler and N*zi, remarking that the decision to allow Ye to perform was not acceptable. The petition noted that Kanye’s public attitude contradicts “European memory and historical responsibility” and continued:

“In his music, [West] glorifies the person of Adolf Hitler, the leader of the regime responsible for unleashing the largest military conflict in human history, responsible for millions of civilian deaths and the systematic extermination of nations, including the genocide unleashed against the Jewish population around the world.”

However, the organizers of the festival responded by saying that they were not aiming to glorify Hitler in any manner. The organizers added that their only intention was to invite popular faces for the event.

The organizers also confirmed that no legal action has been taken so far to stop Kanye West’s performance at the event. Notably, Ye has not yet addressed anything about the ongoing issue.

Meanwhile, Ye has been creating headlines since last month after the release of his single Heil Hitler, which created controversy for its lyrics. He has two new albums in the upcoming lineup, including Bully and In a Perfect World.

