“I love you, my angel”: US Tourist Kevin Mares' girlfriend mourns death after boyfriend fatally shot during a trip to Bad Bunny Puerto Rico concert

An innocent bystander and tourist, Kevin Mares was fatally shot while he was in La Perla, Puerto Rico, to attend Bad Bunny's concert on Sunday, August 10, per People reports. His girlfriend, Angy Nicole Arguello, has shared some heartbreaking posts, mourning his death.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is currently doing a residency named No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I Don't Want to Leave Here). It is being held at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan's Hato Rey and runs from July 11 to September 14.

Kevin Mares, 25, arrived in the city from New York to see the rapper. On Sunday, he was hanging out in the San Juan area in La Perla. A fight broke out between two unknown people, and one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

Mares was among those caught in the firing and was declared dead after he was taken to Puerto Rico's biggest hospital. His girlfriend, Angy Nicole Arguello, has shared a few pictures of the couple on her Instagram account following the incident. The caption on the first story read:

“I love you, my angel” with a broken heart emoji.

On another picture, she wrote:

“My love, I love you. I miss you so much. Why, God, did you take him away from me?” in Spanish.

Angy Arguello's Instagram stories (Image credits: Instagram/@angy.arguello)

Arguello also shared a GoFundMe link in another Instagram story to help the family bring Mares' body back to New York. As per the GoFundMe page, the couple had been together for six years, and Mares was also set to propose to Arguello this fall.

More about Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day (Image Source: Getty)

The rapper's residency is called No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, which translates to I Don't Want to Leave Here. This comes after his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was released in January this year. In the album, Bad Bunny expresses his Puerto Rican heritage and his lineage.

In an interview with Variety on June 18, the rapper further expressed his love for Puerto Rico, which inspired the title of his residency. He said

“It’s not like I’m living a detached reality — I still live on the island. Of course, there’s a line you hit in terms of relatability when you become famous. But Puerto Rico has a very rough and real duality to it: One moment you can say, ‘I love living here; I’m proud to be from here,’ and other times, you’re like, ‘F*ck, man, pa’l carajo, todo’ [‘To hell with everything’].”

He further continued,

“That’s why I chose to call this [residency] ‘I Don’t Want to Leave Here.’ It’s not always paradise, but it’s also a place that requires you to exercise enough resistance to say, ‘I don’t want to leave, and no one can make me.’ It’s a phrase that comes from pride, pain and love," he added.

The residency began on July 11, after which Bad Bunny also released a single named Alambre Púa on July 14. His residency features a total of 30 shows and will continue until September 14.

More about the shooting that led to Kevin Mares' death during his trip to see Bad Bunny's concert

As per the NY Post report, the shooting in La Perla arose from an argument between two people, where one pulled out a gun. At least three people were shot, including Kevin Mares. The other two were injured and taken to the hospital. The shooter, however, is still at large.

Homicide Detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz told El Nuevo Dia on Sunday:

"We're still in the early stages of establishing a motive for the events. We can't rule anything out until the interviews are completed."

The authorities also confirmed that they have "very little information" about the shooter. They also reported that Kevin Mares was with his three friends while they attended Bad Bunny's concert.

