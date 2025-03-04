"I’m the Terminator of the Oscars" - Diane Warren reacts to losing her category in the Academy Awards despite having 16 nominations

American songwriter Diane Warren reacted to losing her category at the 2025 Oscars despite having 16 nominations over the years. Warren's track Journey from the Netflix film The Six Triple Eight was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

During the Vanity Fair red carpet after the Oscars, Diane Warren poked fun at herself for losing her nomination for the 16th time. This time, the lyricist lost to El Pas from the soundtrack of Emilia Perez.

This ties her with sound mixer Greg P. Russell - who also holds the most number of Oscar nominations without a single win. Warren said of her loss:

"I’m consistent as f*ck. You know, it is what it is. I’m happy to be here. I’m the Terminator of the Oscars — I’ll be back. That’s in my Arnold Schwarzenegger voice. I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me."

The lyricist added that she would continue to work from Monday morning:

"This isn’t going to slow me down…I thought I had a chance this time. It didn’t go that way, but I’m still here."

Diane Warren received an honorary Oscar in the 2022 Governor Awards, presented by legendary singer Cher. Her other accolades include a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

The lyricist is known for penning multiple hit songs for renowned artists, including Cher's If I Could Turn Back Time, Celine Dion's Because You Loved Me, and Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing.

Diane Warren's awards and nominations explored

In her illustrious career, Diane Warren has received multiple awards and nominations. These notably include one Grammy win in 1996 in the category Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or television.

Her track, Because You Loved Me, from Up Close and Personal won that year. Warren has been nominated by the Recording Academy on 15 occasions.

Meanwhile, Warren has received six Golden Globe nominations and has won on two occasions in 2010 and 2020. In the former year, she was honored for her work in the track You Haven't Seen the Last of Me from Burlesque. In the latter year, she won for lo si (Seen) from The Life Ahead.

In the Emmy Awards, Warren has been nominated twice, out of which she won once in 2016. The lyricist won for her work in the song Till It Happens To You from The Hunting Ground in the category Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Diane Warren has also won three consecutive Billboard Music Awards in 1997, 1998, and 1999 for being Songwriter of the Year. Finally, the lyricist has been nominated on 16 occasions for the Academy Awards but has never taken home the coveted honor.

Between 2017 and 2021, Warren has been nominated every year at the Oscars. All of her nominations were in the Best Original Song category. Her first nod came in 1987 for Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now from the film Mannequin. Her latest nod came this year.

Apart from the aforementioned nominations, some of Warren's other works that were nominated at the Oscars are Because You Loved Me, I Don't Want to Miss A Thing, Music of My Heart, Grateful, I'm Standing With You, and The Fire Inside.

