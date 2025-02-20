10 famous musicians that have never won Grammy despite having hits

The Grammy Awards hosted by the Recording Academy of the United States, is one of the most prestigious music accolades for any musician. From pop to R&B, the award show nominates a list of music artists across many genres.

Ad

Beyonce holds the record for the most number of Grammy awards, which is 35, followed by popular artists like Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, and Aretha Franklin. Last year, Taylor Swift won a Grammy for Album of the Year, whereas Billie Eilish won for Song of the Year.

However, artists like Katy Perry, Sia, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dog, and many more have constant chartbusters but no Grammys. Viewers can check out a list of the same below.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and is arranged in no sequential order.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and many more artists who have hits but never got a Grammy award

1) Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato attending Democratic National Convention - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Demi Lovato, known for her vocals, has several hits such as Skyscraper, Heart Attack, and Sorry Not Sorry. Her pop rock debut album Don’t Forget charted at number two on the US Billboard 200.

Ad

She was nominated twice for the Grammy. Her album Confident was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2017 but the award was won by Adele for her album 25. In 2019, she was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song Fall In Line.

2) Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the "Revival World Tour" Opening Night Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez is a musician, actor, and producer. She started her career in the show Barney & Friends. She also starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, in which she played the role of a child actor named Alex Russo.

Ad

She then starred in multiple shows and even sang songs like Lose You To Love Me, It Ain't Me, Come and Get It, and many more.

She got two nominations, once for her album Revelacion in the category of Best Latin Pop, and also for Album of The Year for being a part of Coldplay's album Music of Spheres, a year later. Besides Grammys, her three solo studio albums debuted at the top of Billboard 200.

Ad

3) Sia

Sia attends Apple's Press Event To Introduce New iPhone (Image via Getty)

Sia got popular in the mainstream media with her songs like Chandelier, Cheap Thrills, and Elastic Heart. Chandelier, Sia's 2014 hit got nominated for four Grammys in various categories.

Ad

Categories like Best Music Video, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year had Sia as a contender in the year 2014.

Her sixth studio album 1000 Forms of Fear, debuted at No.1 in the US Billboard 200.

4) Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attending Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Torch Relay In Paris (Image via Getty)

Calvin Broadus also known as Snoop Dogg, started his career back in the early 1990s. Snoop Dogg's breakthrough album was Doggystyle, and he became popular for being one of the early movers of the hip-hop scene. The album even debuted at the top of Billboard 200.

Ad

He starred in multiple shows and movies. Some of his solo songs like Gin & Juice, and Drop It Like It's Hot got nominated for the Grammy award but never won.

5) Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Ray attending Leeds Festival 2024 - Day Three ( Image via Getty)

Lana Del Ray's breakthrough came with her debut album, Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant, in 2010.

Ad

Her third album Ultravoilence debuted atop on US Billboard 200. She was nominated for Grammys for her recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in the year 2024, and for her song A&W in the category Song of the Year in 2024, among others.

6) Katy Perry

Katy Perry Outside Stonewall As President Biden Speaks At The Stonewall Nat'l Monument Visitor Center Grand Opening Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Katy Perry rose to fame in 2008 with her single I Kissed A Girl. The song debuted on US Billboard Hot 100. For the same song, she was nominated for Best Female Pop Performance in 2009 but did not win.

Ad

Her other songs like Teenage Dream and Firework were nominated for Grammy awards in categories such as Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

7) Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at 2025 Grammys (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez was a dancer in the show In Living Color. She became a popular with her breakthrough in Selena. In music, she built her name in Latin Pop with songs like If You Had My Love, On the Floor, Jenny on the Block and many more.

Ad

Her remix song J to L-O! The Remixes was the first ever remix to debut atop US Billboard 200. Jennifer Lopez got two nominations, one for Best Dance Recording for songs like Waiting for Tonight in the year 2000, and Let's Get Loud in the year 2001, but she never won.

8) Gun's N Roses

Lead singer of Gun's N Roses Axl Rose at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival (Image via Getty)

Gun's N Roses established themselves around 1987 with their first album Appetite for Destruction. The band is led by Axl Rose and features guitarist Slash. They have hits like Sweet Child O'Mine, which reached number one spot in the list of US Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

Paradise City, Welcome to the Jungle, and many more songs have secured top spots at US Billboard Hot 100. The band was nominated three times including Best Hard Rock Performance for Live and Let Die in 1993.

9) Queen

Ad

Led by Freddie Mercury, the band was formed in the year 1970. Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, remained at the top of the the UK singles chart for a long time. More songs like We Will Rock You and Another One Bites the Dust also became hits.

Queen was nominated four times for the popular award show but never won one. They were among the top contenders for a Grammy in the category of Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or a Chorus, for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ad

10) Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys at the TV-Total High diving 2013 (Image via Getty)

The 90's pop boy band, Backstreet Boys released songs like I Want It That Way, which are still being used as pop culture references in recent shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine. They have been nominated for a Grammy eight times.

Their last nomination at the award show was for the song Don't Go Breaking My Heart in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group in the year 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback