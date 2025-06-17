“I need Jin’s reaction to this” - Fans amused over Michael Slayers’s interpretation of the BTS member’s ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ song

Famous TikTok personality Michael Slayer used BTS Jin’s song Don’t Say You Love Me in his recent TikTok video, posted on June 14, 2025. Not only did he use the track as the background audio, but he also reacted to the official music video within his post. Fans found the content hilarious and began sharing it widely, causing it to go viral in no time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The song, Don’t Say You Love Me, is the title track of the BTS star's second solo album, Echo. Ever since its release, the song has become one of the most popular hits of his solo career. Its inclusion in a video by such a well-known internet personality shows its influence.

Fans have been actively commenting on the video and expressing their excitement through their own social media accounts. One fan commented:

"I need Jin’s reaction to this help."

Expand Tweet

The comments further reflected the fans' excitement, amusement, and surprise. Many playfully praised Jin's influence and reacted enthusiastically to the video.

"He might borrow the idea for his tour, no." a fan playfully said.

"The Jin impact is impressive!!!!" a fan remarked.

Fans further responded with a mix of laughter and an eagerness for their favorite idol to notice the creativity and unexpected crossover with horror.

"Seokjin needs to see this plssss," a fan pleaded.

"I CANT STOP LAUGHING," another fan exclaimed.

"Combining two of my favorite things - BTS and horror," a fan wrote.

Jin to embark on his first-ever solo world tour on June 28

Expand Tweet

According to Star News, Don’t Say You Love Me was released with a music video on YouTube and quickly gained attention. On May 27, 2025, the song topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, making the Epiphany singer the first and only Asian artist in 2025 to achieve that milestone.

The Awake singer is now preparing for his first-ever solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR. The tour will kick off on June 28 with 2 consecutive concerts in Goyang. From there, he will travel across Europe, the USA, and other parts of Asia.

Michael Slayers is a social media personality and a prominent TikTok content creator. He has gained popularity by cosplaying the iconic horror character Michael Myers. Myers is known for wearing the signature mask from the Halloween film series. Meanwhile, Slayers has built a following of around 1.3 million fans on TikTok.

In his recent post, he gave a humorous twist to BTS Jin’s emotional song Don’t Say You Love Me. The song features the star himself in its official music video alongside an actress, and explores themes of love and heartbreak.

The video includes multiple scenes where the two characters hold hands and run through various settings. This recurring motif was turned into a funny highlight in Slayers' TikTok, making the otherwise poignant narrative light-hearted.

The final concert, RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR, announced so far is scheduled for August 10 in Amsterdam, although additional encore shows may be added later. With a packed schedule ahead, the BTS hyung is set to remain busy for the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More