On Monday, May 26, Dawn Richard responded to the drugging claims her ex-boyfriend, Que Mosley, shared about her in a viral Instagram post over the weekend.

Ad

Denying Mosley's claims, the former Danity Kane member issued a lengthy, emotional statement on X (which has since been deleted), calling Que's allegation "categorically false".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Richard opened her statement with:

"I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone, nor have I ever given anyone pills to take... If such a belief were genuine, it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed - such as inviting me into your home, introducing me to your younger sisters and family, and continuing a relationship with me."

Ad

Further in the statement, Dawn Richard claimed that she had chosen to keep their relationship and the circumstances surrounding its end private to protect Mosley, out of "respect for you and your family".

Richard's response comes after Que Mosley claimed in the caption of his Instagram post that Dawn gave him a red pill, which he believed to be ecstasy but allegedly turned out to be a horse tranquilizer.

He added that Richard claimed the pill to be from "her boss," Diddy, who had asked her to give it to Que. Mosley also mentioned:

Ad

"There were two red pills. She never took hers. That part always haunted me. It felt less like a shared experience and more like an experiment - like I was a lab mouse in some twisted trial to see how fast I'd collapse... My trust had been manipulated, and my vulnerability exploited."

Que also wrote that he believed the "experiment" to be orchestrated by Diddy as "a display of power meant to destabilize a 'weak' mind and instill fear".

Ad

Per HotNewHipHop, Dawn Richard and Que Mosley started dating in Making The Band 4, and were in a relationship between 2007 and 2012.

Dawn Richard testified in Diddy's trial last week

Expand Tweet

Ad

Que Mosley's claim that Dawn Richard drugged him on Diddy's instructions comes days after the latter testified in Diddy's trial. According to PEOPLE, Richard was the fourth witness prosecutors called to stand in the ongoing s*x trafficking trial last Friday, May 16.

While on the stand, Richard testified that she had witnessed Cobs beat his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the presence of other celebrities, including Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine.

The assault allegedly took place at a restaurant in 2010, where the former couple were arguing quietly, when Diddy suddenly punched Ventura in the stomach.

Ad

"She immediately bent over, he [Combs] told her to leave. No one intervened."

When they left the restaurant, Richard, Ventura, and Combs were in the same car, where Cassie told him he shouldn't have acted like that in public, adding that she was "embarrassed".

"He grabbed her by the neck and popped her, slapped her in the mouth... telling her 'Shut the f**k up'."

Ad

Richard also testified to hearing Combs tell Cassie he "owned" her. She also asked her to leave the disgraced rap mogul, and while Cassie Ventura listened, her fear was visible.

The singer also recounted an incident from 2009, when she witnessed Diddy assault Cassie with a skillet full of eggs. After the incident, Combs allegedly threatened Richard about keeping it secret. Dawn Richard told jurors:

"He said you could go missing, that we could die. I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us."

Ad

Diddy, who has denied all the charges pressed against him, could face life imprisonment if he is convicted at the end of the trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More