"I probably would've cried"— aespa members apologize following the criticism for their recent performance at Hongdae University Festival 

On Friday, May 16, 2025, aespa performed at the Hongdae University Festival. During the same, the members rolled out several of their popular tracks such as Next Level, Supernova, Spicy, and many more. However, they soon received criticism from several fans due to their off-key vocals, and they also faced lip-syncing allegations.

However, their fans soon came to the group's defense and explained that the members were supposedly facing technical problems at the event. People pointed out that they were able to spot Winter and Giselle trying to communicate and clear out the problems with the staff. Regardless, as the criticism continued to dominate the internet, aespa members came forward to explain themselves.

Two members, Winter and Karina, took to their Bubble accounts to express that they, too, were unhappy about their performance at the Hongdae University Festival.

"I’m doomed. I messed up the live broadcast. I’m sorry, Hongdae," Winter stated.

Additionally, Karina explained that she was very upset about how the performance rolled out on the stage. She said that she was grateful for the unwavering encouragement and support the members received from the audience, which helped them continue with the performance without breaking down.

"I’m so, so, so, so upset. Aaaaaaaaahhhhhh!!! I’m really upset… At least the rain stopped—thank goodness. In the past, it felt like I had to just dance with my headphones on without singing…! I was reminded again of just how important the members are… and how precious the audience is, too… seriously…" she wrote in her Bubble message to fans.

"If no one had cheered, I probably would’ve gotten discouraged and wouldn’t have been able to do it… And if the members hadn’t been there, I probably would’ve cried. I mean, of course I wouldn’t have cried, but still! You know what I mean! Nobody even said anything yet, and I’m already trying to defend myself. LOL," Karina continued.

All you need to know about aespa and their recent activities

aespa is a four-member South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted in 2020 under SM Entertainment. The members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning—concentrate on creating music that matches the concept of multiverse. Their music belongs to the hyperpop genre. aespa debuted with their first single, Black Mamba.

Soon after their debut, the group garnered attention for their unique song releases. Some of their famous songs include Supernova, Whiplash, Next Level, Savage, and many more. Around the release of their third single, Next Level, they were seen peaking on impressive music charts like Circle Digital Chart.

aespa also won a Daesang at the 19th Korean Music Awards within less than a year after their debut. They also made history as the third K-pop girl group to ever perform at the Coachella music festival in 2022, rolling out some of their hits at that time, such as Savage, Next Level, and Black Mamba.

Most recently, the members rolled out their fifth EP, Whiplash, which held a title track with the same name as the album. This album eventually won them the Artist of the Year award at the first TikTok Awards Korea. With the constant increase in exposure and development of the K-pop girl group, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to aespa's future activities.

