“I set an alarm to remind me” - Internet reacts as Halsey releases details of upcoming music video 'Gasoline'

Halsey is set to drop the music video for Gasoline and Drive in a double feature on Friday, August 22. It marks 10 years of these two songs, which were part of her album, Badlands.Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, released Badlands on August 28, 2015. It received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike and propelled her into stardom. The standard edition of the album had Drive as its fourth track. Meanwhile, Gasoline was the 13th track in the deluxe edition.On August 15, 2025, the singer shared a preview of a music video of a double feature of Drive and Gasoline. On August 21, she announced on X that the video will be out on Friday and shared the release times for several countries.NORTH AMERICA - 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET (8/22)SOUTH AMERICA - 11:00 AM COT / 1:00 PM BRT (8/22)UK - 5:00 PM BST (8/22)EUROPE - 6:00 PM CEST (8/22)INDIA - 9:30 PM IST (8/22)ASIA - 12:00 AM CST / 1:00 AM JST/KST (8/23)AUSTRALIA - 12:00 AM AWST / 2:00 AM AEST (8/23)Fans online have reacted to the release schedule, as one X user uploaded the screenshot of their alarm, writing:&quot;SOO READY i set an alarm to remind me&quot;🖤 chey 🖤 @cheygoodman00LINK@halsey Thank god I took the day off tomorrow, I will not emotionally recover from thisCat @catgeezyLINK@halsey This is way overdue!!! And more than worth the wait!!Many fans also commented that the poster for the release date looks like a tour announcement.steph ♡ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི @stefuchanLINK@halsey girl i thought these were show dates. my heart jumped out my chest 😭😭Conor @ConorNotConnorLINK@halsey Now you know damn well this looks like a tour poster lolCourtney @StllearninghalsLINK@halsey I thought this was TOUR dates and my heart DROPPEDHalsey recently canceled her Istanbul show, scheduled for August 28Halsey 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)The Without Me singer was set to perform in Istanbul, Turkey, on August 28. However, on August 14, she announced via an Instagram story that she would have to cancel the show. She explained that there are some logistical issues that can hamper the safety at the venue.As reported by The New York Post, the singer wrote:"I'm heartbroken to share that the show in Istanbul won't be happening. There were logistical limitations that presented themselves recently, making it impossible to move forward in a way that would deliver the show – and the safe, fun experience – you deserve.&quot;Halsey added:&quot;Myself, my team, and the local promoter have been so excited about this incredible international experience for months. I had big plans for this concert and I wouldn't be making this statement if we hadn't tried every option to give you the experience you deserve.&quot;She also informed the fans that they can get refunds at the point of purchase and asserted that she will be back in Türkiye. However, the singer still faced backlash from netizens, who pointed out that they had booked flight and hotel tickets as well.She posted another message on X on August 15, explaining her decision:&quot;I love you. your safety is the most important thing to me. you guys are crazy sometimes + put yourselves in "I don't care" situations like camping in dangerous places, or not drinking water all day. and I know it's bc you'd do anything for the music. but there are other moments where I have to draw the line cause I care about you ok?&quot;halsey 🌸 @halseyLINKI love you 🤍 your safety is the most important thing to me. you guys are crazy sometimes + put yourselves in "I don't care" situations like camping in dangerous places, or not drinking water all day. and I know it's bc you'd do anything for the music. but there are other momentsMeanwhile, the singer is slated to perform at Opfikon in Switzerland on Saturday, August 23.