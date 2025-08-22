“I set an alarm to remind me” - Internet reacts as Halsey releases details of upcoming music video 'Gasoline'

  • home icon
By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 06:03 GMT
Halsey at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" (Image via Getty)

Halsey is set to drop the music video for Gasoline and Drive in a double feature on Friday, August 22. It marks 10 years of these two songs, which were part of her album, Badlands.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, released Badlands on August 28, 2015. It received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike and propelled her into stardom. The standard edition of the album had Drive as its fourth track. Meanwhile, Gasoline was the 13th track in the deluxe edition.

On August 15, 2025, the singer shared a preview of a music video of a double feature of Drive and Gasoline. On August 21, she announced on X that the video will be out on Friday and shared the release times for several countries.

  • NORTH AMERICA - 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET (8/22)
  • SOUTH AMERICA - 11:00 AM COT / 1:00 PM BRT (8/22)
  • UK - 5:00 PM BST (8/22)
  • EUROPE - 6:00 PM CEST (8/22)
  • INDIA - 9:30 PM IST (8/22)
  • ASIA - 12:00 AM CST / 1:00 AM JST/KST (8/23)
  • AUSTRALIA - 12:00 AM AWST / 2:00 AM AEST (8/23)

Fans online have reacted to the release schedule, as one X user uploaded the screenshot of their alarm, writing:

"SOO READY i set an alarm to remind me"
Many fans also commented that the poster for the release date looks like a tour announcement.

Halsey recently canceled her Istanbul show, scheduled for August 28

Halsey 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

The Without Me singer was set to perform in Istanbul, Turkey, on August 28. However, on August 14, she announced via an Instagram story that she would have to cancel the show. She explained that there are some logistical issues that can hamper the safety at the venue.

As reported by The New York Post, the singer wrote:

“I’m heartbroken to share that the show in Istanbul won’t be happening. There were logistical limitations that presented themselves recently, making it impossible to move forward in a way that would deliver the show – and the safe, fun experience – you deserve."

Halsey added:

"Myself, my team, and the local promoter have been so excited about this incredible international experience for months. I had big plans for this concert and I wouldn't be making this statement if we hadn't tried every option to give you the experience you deserve."
She also informed the fans that they can get refunds at the point of purchase and asserted that she will be back in Türkiye. However, the singer still faced backlash from netizens, who pointed out that they had booked flight and hotel tickets as well.

She posted another message on X on August 15, explaining her decision:

"I love you. your safety is the most important thing to me. you guys are crazy sometimes + put yourselves in “I don’t care” situations like camping in dangerous places, or not drinking water all day. and I know it’s bc you’d do anything for the music. but there are other moments where I have to draw the line cause I care about you ok?"
Meanwhile, the singer is slated to perform at Opfikon in Switzerland on Saturday, August 23.

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

