P!nk announced her Bern, Switzerland concert on Wednesday, July 3, was canceled, mere hours before she was scheduled to appear onstage as part of the European leg of her Summer Carnival tour.

The Grammy-winning singer issued an apology to her fans for the cancelation, and shared the reason for the same in a statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 2. She posted a black-and-white photo of her at one of her concerts with an accompanying caption to address the cancelation of the show at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern. She wrote:

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday."

While the singer feels upset about the news, her health remains a priority. She continued:

"I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

While fans were disappointed that they wouldn't be seeing P!nk onstage as scheduled, the singer was equally dishearted about needing the break. She wrote in the caption:

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel."

The Just Give Me a Reason singer further clarified to fans that they will be refunded for all purchased tickets via TAKK ab Entertainment.

P!nk has previously canceled concerts due to medical reasons

The Grammy-winning singer is in the midst of her Summer Carnival world tour, which kicked off in 2023, and is currently set to tour all over Europe in July before moving to North America in August. That said, the recent news is not the first time the singer had to cancel or postpone a concert citing health reasons.

P!nk had previously rescheduled her Arlington, Texas concert in September 2023, stating that she had come down with a sinus infection, and was advised by her doctor to not perform onstage. In October 2023, two of her concerts in Tacoma, Wash were rescheduled because of "family medical issues." Vancouver shows, also in October 2023, were also postponed because she came down with a "respiratory infection."

More recently, P!nk suffered from food poisoning, although it didn't stop her from performing in her Cardiff, Wales concert. On June 11, the What About Us singer shared a video update on Instagram before taking the stage. She wrote in the caption:

"CARDIFF WALES I FREALING LOVE IT HERE AND I CANNOT WAIT TO MAKE MORE MEMORIES WITH YOU TONIGHT!!!!! A LITTLE FOOD POISONING CAN'T STOP US."

Following the cancelation of her Bern, Switzerland concert, P!nk is scheduled for a show in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday, July 6. The singer hasn't shared any further information about her recent health condition and whether or not it would cause any further cancelations of her upcoming shows.

