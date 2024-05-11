"I spend more time thinking about what not to play" — Vince Gill on how restraint plays into his role in the Eagles

In a conversation with Guitar World, Vince Gill spoke about his surreal experience of being part of such a legendary act and explained how he adapted his approach to fit in. With Joe Walsh handling much of the lead guitar duties, Gill took on the rhythm guitarist role, focusing on honoring the Eagles’ iconic songs.

Vince Gill joined the Eagles in 2017 following the death of Glenn Frey, and the country star has put himself together for his new role with a deep sense of restraint and respect for the band's legacy.

"I know what’s needed and don’t waste time playing stuff that no one wants to hear. It’s interesting because as I’ve gotten older, I spend more time thinking about what not to play. That’s very different from when I was young and constantly thinking about playing as much as possible." Gill said this during an interview with Guitar World on May 10.

Vince Gill talks about embracing restraint and honoring the Eagles' legacy

Vince Gill (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Continuing from his thoughts on restraint, Gill elaborated on his role within the band.

"This is an interesting gig for me with the Eagles because I only play a little lead guitar,” he noted. “There are only two or three songs that I solo on, which is different from what I’m used to, where it’s solos all night long.”

He spoke about how the shift from lead to rhythm guitar required Gill to adapt his playing style majorly. He further explained:

"It’s interesting because as I’ve gotten older, I spend more time thinking about what not to play. That’s very different from when I was young and constantly thinking about playing as much as possible. My mindset is all about brevity and restraint now. That’s what I love about the way Joe plays – he shows tremendous restraint. He could play more, but he doesn’t. I really enjoy that."

Vince Gill recognized the need for a rhythm guitarist within the Eagles rather than another lead guitarist. He embraced this role with enthusiasm, focusing on providing robust rhythm guitar support throughout their performances.

The adaptation was particularly aimed at complementing Joe Walsh's lead guitar work, allowing Walsh to shine while Gill anchored the music with strong power chords.

He further mentioned that he accepted and executed this with his flexibility and commitment to enhancing the band's collective sound, ensuring that each concert delivers the rich, textured musical experience that Eagles fans expect.

Respecting the Eagles' musical heritage is paramount for Vince Gill. Unlike other musicians who might put their own spin on established material, Gill is committed to staying true to the original recordings. He ensures that the essence of the Eagles' music remains intact for their fans further adding:

"I don’t take ownership of a single note within that music because I didn’t create any of it," he admitted. "That would be foolish of me to do, though I do have enough respect for it that I really want to try to honor the songs and be respectful of what they are...The most important thing is that I don’t put my spin on things. The beauty of what this band is, as it is today, is that we replicate those songs verbatim," he added.

Lastly, Vince Gill shared insights into the challenge and importance of authentically performing the Eagles' songs. He explained that learning to play these tracks in a manner that honors their original essence has been a significant but rewarding experience.

The songs are celebrated for their iconic status and intrinsic quality and require meticulous attention to detail—especially the guitar solos and accompanying arrangements that fans cherish.

Vince Gill (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Vince Gill spoke about the critical nature of replicating songs like Hotel California with precision, as deviating from their recorded versions could diminish their impact. Vince Gill's commitment to authenticity serves as a pledge to fans, promising a concert experience that respects the original artistry of the Eagles' music.

The Eagles were recently on their Long Goodbye farewell tour, which has recently seen additional dates added to accommodate fan demand. The extensive tour concluded with performances across various venues, including Kia Forum in Los Angeles on January 5th and 6th, 2024, and the United Center in Chicago on March 8th and 9th, 2024.

The tour was notable not only for the band's classic performances but also for its special guest, Steely Dan, adding an exciting layer to the concert experience.

The tour included a stop at the Moody Center on February 2 and 3, 2024, where fans had a full suite of VIP packages offering perks like front-row seats, exclusive merchandise, and early access to tour merch.