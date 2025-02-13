"I don't think he was taking a shot at me" — 2 Chainz says his daughter was asked in school about Kendrick Lamar mentioning his name in Not Like Us

Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz has addressed the recent mention of his name in Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping track Not Like Us, clarifying that he does not believe the reference was intended as a slight.

On February 12, 2025, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, American rapper 2 Chainz and during the conversation, he was asked about his name being mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's infamous diss track Not Like Us.

In response, he revealed that someone at his daughter's school had also questioned her. He further stated that many people had asked him about the reference, but he believed it was simply a wordplay and not a direct jab from Lamar —

"I didn't take it in no kinda way. I don't think he was taking a shot at me," Chainz said.

The Georgia-born rapper has two daughters, Heaven Epps, 16, and Harmony Epps, 12, with his wife, Kesha Ward, whom he married in 2018. While he did not specify which daughter he was referring to, he likely spoke about Harmony, as she is still in school.

2 Chainz reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us after his daughter was asked about it

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 2 Chainz appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast, hosted by DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and Jess Hilarious. During the episode, the Georgia-born rapper was playfully teased by Charlamagne tha God about his name being mentioned in Kendrick Lamar's diss track.

In the song, Lamar referenced Chainz in a line suggesting that Chainz had falsely praised Drake. The verse in question reads —

"2 Chainz say you good, but he lied / You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars / No, you, not a colleague, you a f*ckin' colonizer / The family matter and the truth of the matter," Lamar rapped.

In response, Chainz suggested that Lamar's mention of his name was merely a wordplay, referencing his 2012 collaboration with Drake, No Lie. He further stated that even if the verse implied a lie, he did not interpret it that way. Instead, he believed Lamar was broadly addressing Atlanta artists in that line —

"I just think it was kind of like some wordplay cause Drake and I got a song called 'No Lie.' And so when he said he lied, it just felt like I don't know... I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists," Chainz said.

Additionally, 2 Chainz noted that multiple artists were referenced in that verse. He expressed his belief that Lamar's approach was a way of engaging with different figures in the industry —

"And I do have a couple plaques with Drake, probably three or four plaques with Drake. I think a lot of people in that verse got a song with him, so that was just Kendrick's way of dialing in on some subject matter type stuff," Chainz added.

Toward the end of the discussion, 2 Chainz emphasized that he prefers to stay in his own space, suggesting that while he may be aware of certain things, he remains intentionally detached from industry drama.

These statements followed Kendrick Lamar's headline performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Currently, Kendrick Lamar has not responded to 2 Chainz's remarks.

