“This is treacherous”: NFL fans take notice of Nike conspiracy theory trolling Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl meltdown

NFL fans were shocked after a Nike ad celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles (and more specifically Jalen Hurts) winning Super Bowl LIX made the rounds on X after they demolished the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The American company seemingly took the chance to kick two major opponents while they were down.

Complex Sneakers' X account shared the video of the Nike ad along with a possible explanation for the Oregon-based giant's shot at Patrick Mahomes, one of the biggest names on the Adidas lineup.

Plenty of fans reacted to this video, sharing different points of view on an alleged big shot at Mahomes.

"This is treacherous," one fan said.

"Nike never. Anti USA. They’ve made that clear," another fan said.

"So disrespectful…….. never seen this level of disrespect for someone who has made multiple Super Bowl appearances the past decade," another fan said.

Others had a more positive reaction to the video, even supporting Nike's decision.

"Why not? Mahomes is with adidas," one fan wrote.

"Wow. Might as well add a Taylor Swift song in the background. Mean? Funny? Engagement," another fan said.

Comparing Kermit the Frog to Patrick Mahomes isn't new for NFL fans, but seeing a company like Nike do it is something else. Some enjoyed their creativity and others didn't like it one bit, but the commercial is making noise.

Richard Sherman makes bold statement about Patrick Mahomes' reputation

Former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman talked about Patrick Mahomes' legacy and reputation after his loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The retired defender said on his podcast on Monday that the quarterback's turnovers hurt his case as a potential NFL GOAT.

“This is a veteran," Sherman said. "A guy with three Super Bowls under his belt, multiple Super Bowl MVPs. This is 2024, not 2019. These mistakes are catastrophic. He owned it at the end of the game but that doesn’t change anything. It’s going to be very, very difficult for him to ever recover from this when you talk about the GOAT conversation."

Patrick Mahomes had a subpar performance against the Eagles, although he put on some scores later in the game. The Chiefs should have more in them to compete for titles, but the journey back to the top won't be easy.

