“I thought, 'That's a great idea’” – Sarah Snook credits Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour regimen for helping her prepare for her new Broadway role

Succession star Sarah Snook credited Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour regimen for helping her prepare for her new Broadway venture. Snook is currently starring in a Broadway version of The Picture of Dorian Gray, based on Oscar Wilde's 1890 novel of the same name.

Ad

In an interview with The New Yorker (published March 16), Sarah Snook explained how she maintains a healthy lifestyle to keep herself active while taking up such an intense role. Snook is notably playing 26 characters in the Broadway adaptation, including the titular character. Speaking of her routine, Snook said she learned a lot from Taylor Swift's regimen of the Eras Tour.

"No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know. I heard that [Taylor did it] and I thought, 'That's a great idea. I'm going to do it'," Snook said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Taylor Swift concluded her record-breaking Eras Tour in December last year after hosting 149 shows across various countries. According to the popstar's production company, the tour grossed a whopping $2 billion in ticket sales, a number twice as much as any other tour in history.

In her December 2023 interview with Time, Swift shared details about her rigorous workout routine which she began six months ahead of kickstarting her Eras Tour in March 2023. The singer revealed that she would sing her entire setlist from the tour while doing her treadmill routine.

Ad

Snook was seemingly referring to the same routine that she emulated from Taylor Swift to prepare for her Broadway role.

Taylor Swift's rigorous Eras Tour regimen

Opening Night Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Source: Getty

In her December 2023 interview with Time after being named Person of the Year, Taylor Swift revealed her extensive workout and treadmill routine for the Eras Tour. The singer said:

Ad

"I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly."

Swift revealed that her routine included running on the treadmill while singing all the songs from her Eras Tour setlist. She would go "fast for fast songs" and "a jog or a fast walk" for slower songs. She took three months of dance lessons and a specialized weight program at her gym.

Ad

"I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought," Swift said of her regimen.

For the choreography part, Taylor Swift worked with choreographer Mandy Moore, who was recommended to her by actress Emma Stone. She worked with Moore on La La Land. Swift said that Moore "completely changed her relationship to choreography" as she wanted her fans to have a unique, Broadway-like experience with different kinds of songs and dance.

Ad

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty

Swift also mentioned that she followed a strict diet and stopped drinking alcohol in preparation for the Eras Tour. She continued the practice even during the tour and said:

Ad

“I was really disciplined about drinking. I stopped drinking for a couple of months before the show except for on Grammy night, which was hilarious. I gave myself a fun night for that one. Doing that show with a hangover. I don't want to know that world."

When the tour began, Taylor Swift often performed three back-to-back shows in each city. After three shows, she would take a “dead day” to recover and get ready for the next set of shows.

Ad

“I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there. It’s a dream scenario. I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels. But it's the most fulfilled I've ever felt,” Swift recalled.

Ad

Swift added that she made up her mind to stick to her routine, claiming she was not drinking during the tour and working out regularly during her shows. She knew she had to be on stage whether she was "sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed" as it had become a part of her "identity" back then.

If someone had bought a ticket for her show, she was determined to perform if not for some sort of "force majeure."

Ad

Swift also released her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last year in April and added a segment or 'era' dedicated to it for the remaining of her shows after her album's release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback