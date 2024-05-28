"I wanted to be that guy" — Proof‘s son Nasaan recalls being awestruck by 50 Cent at his father’s funeral

In his recent appearance at the We Need To Talk podcast by Nyla Symone, which premiered on May 23, 2024, Proof's son Nasaan Holton recalled being awestruck by 50 Cent at his father's funeral.

Proof's demise took place on April 11, 2006, at the age of 32, and his son recalled that 50 Cent came to his father's funeral and that he was "too young to understand what a funeral was." Explaining his starstruck behavior, Nasaan told the podcast:

“The entire funeral I’m just staring at him. He’s sitting with Dr. Dre and Eminem. I’m like, ‘Bro, that’s 50 Cent.’ I wanted to be that guy. That was a core memory of mine.”

Proof was shot three times in the head and chest by Mario Etheridge during a dispute that took place over a game of billiards at a club in Detroit. The late rapper was one of Eminem's closest friends, and the latter has also endorsed Holton as a budding rapper in the past.

"Having dreads was one of the worst periods of my life" — Nasaan shares personal life insight with fans and more details explored

In his appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, Nasaan talked about his father Proof's legacy and played a game with the host called "I made a complete fool of myself when I _____." Answering the same question, the Goated rapper mentioned:

"Having dreads was one of the worst periods of my life. I just look dirty...I hate it, I regret it, I looked horrible."

The podcast host, Nyla Symone, jokingly told Proof's son that everyone had a deadlock phase, to which he agreed.

Additionally, the Rich Ppl rapper also told the podcast about his late father being a part of D12, an American hip-hop collective band formed in 1996. The band comprised Eminem, Bizzare, Mr. Porter, Proof, Kuniva, and Swifty McVay.

Toward the end of the podcast, the host asked the Devil To Atlanta rapper about his stance on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud, to which Nasaan took a neutral stance, and Nyla joked about the same, stating he doesn't want to risk his chance of working with either of them.

Nasaan jokingly warns Eminem over clashing release dates

In November 2022, Eminem took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Proof, asking fans to vote for Proof's son in the Fresh Empire contest. Eminem mentioned in the caption that Proof must be somewhere really proud of his son.

Eminem has always shown support for the Sexy Love rapper, and in a recent incident dated May 21, 2024, Holton engaged in friendly banter on X.

Since Eminem's Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and Nasaan's debut album Error 404 are set to release on the same day of May 31, 2024, the latter jokingly tweeted:

"@Eminem dropping the same day as me? "I wouldn’t do that if i was you, UNLESSSS you wanna get out sold OG."

While Eminem hasn't responded to the playful tweet, it is clear that the late Proof's son was only having fun.

In other news, Nasaan paid tribute to his late father by recreating his band D12's 1999 MTV News freestyle clip with Eminem in his self-directed video for GOATED, featuring Royce Da 5'9. The late rapper's son also edited the video, which premiered on April 11, 2024.