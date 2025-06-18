"If I am Drake I am killing everybody" — Ray Daniels was shocked that "Canada showed up" for Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concert 

Podcaster Ray Daniels disclosed that he was shocked and disappointed at the crowd for cheering Kendrick Lamar when he recently performed the Drake diss track, Not Like Us, in the rapper's hometown of Toronto.

For context, Lamar and SZA performed at Rogers Centre in Toronto for their "Grand National Tour" on June 12 and 13. During the first night, Lamar's performance of Not Like Us received an ovation and calls for an encore.

During the June 17 episode of Ray Daniels Presents, the podcaster stated he was "shocked" that Canada "showed up" for Kendrick Lamar despite him having dissed their hometown rapper, saying:

"If I'm Drake, I am killing everybody. Everybody can go down, nobody spared. I can't believe Canada showed up for [Kendrick Lamar]. That shocked me."

Daniels added that if he were in the crowd, he would have ensured Kendrick Lamar received the "loudest silence" when he performed the Grammy-winning diss track, continuing:

"Let's give him the loudest silence he has ever gotten. That's what I would have done. I would've did that just to show. Cos Drake is their king, and so when the Canadians didn't do that, I was really, I was like, 'We live in a new world.'"

He added:

"That's why you shouldn't die for a place. That's why Drake shouldn't die for Canada. They ain't gonna die for you, bro. That was basically, after Kendrick performs that song in that city, it's kinda basically over."

"[Drake] didn't deserve that" — Ray Daniels about the Toronto crowd cheering for Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's recent stop in Toronto was his first time in Canada in the aftermath of his rap battle with Drake, which dominated much of 2024 and spilled into 2025. His performance of Not Like Us earned him a two-minute ovation from the crowd, who then asked for an encore with, "One more time."

During the recent episode of his show, Ray Daniels said Drake didn't deserve to see the love Kendrick Lamar received in his city. Daniels suggested that the Canadian rapper might not receive the same welcome Kendrick Lamar did in Toronto if he dissed his rival in his hometown of Compton.

Daniels also claimed that Drake had been "too good" to Toronto to deserve this, adding that when it came to home, it was not about money but love.

"They shouldn't have done that. He didn't deserve that. He's been too good to Toronto, he's been too good to Canada, and they shouldn't f**king sing that word. They shouldn't have done that."

Meanwhile, Drake recently called out a Canadian politician for attending Lamar's concert. On June 15, the Canadian rapper uploaded a screenshot of his message to Jagmeet Singh, the New Democratic Party's former leader, on his Instagram Story. The message read: "You're a goof."

The politician replied to the barb on his Instagram Story, clarifying that he had attended the concert for SZA, not Lamar. However, he also conceded that he shouldn't have gone, adding that he would always prefer Drake over Lamar.

“I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

In other news, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's first show in Toronto became "one of the 5 best-selling cities" in their record-breaking tour, as reported by StubHub. The ticket-selling platform noted a spike in ticket demand after Drake postponed his pre-planned livestream with Kai Cenat.

The livestream, planned to reveal the winners of the previously announced Somebody Loves Me music video competition, was scheduled around the time Lamar was set to take the stage at Rogers Centre. Neither Drake nor Cenat has announced a new date for the canceled livestream at the time of writing this article.

