"If I was Kendrick I'd stay cocked and loaded" — Ice Cube hints that rap beef between K-Dot and Drake might not be over

Ice Cube recently voiced out his opinion regarding the whole Lamar - Drake rap feud. In a clip posted by The Big Podcast with Shaq, Ice Cube stated Lamar had the harder punches in the feud.

Cube also stated he doesn't believe the beef is over. In a new interview with The Big Podcast with Shaq on June 13, the rapper offered some advice to Lamar.

"[It] don't mean Drake cant get off the canvas. If I was Kendrick I'd stay cocked and loaded…"

Ice Cube weighed in on the rap battle between Lamar and Drake

Rapper Ice Cube recently opened up about Drake- Lamar rap battle (Image via Getty)

Ice Cube is an American rapper, composer, actor, and film producer who recently commented on the now-quiet beef between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Recently, on June 13, Shaq and Ice Cube had a conversation about beef on The Big Podcast with Shaq. Cube conceded Lamar was the hard hitter, but implied that the feud might not be over yet.

Ice Cube said,

"I always approve of rap battles, that's the essence of the game. I think Kendrick is up, he's landed the more hard & effective punches."

However, Ice Cube didn't want Kendrick to overestimate himself and asked him to stay vigilant, as Drake might clap back in the future.

Ice Cube further asserted that Drake has had a good run at the top. Cube stated a "three-year run" at the top for most rappers is common in the industry before they find their place in it.

“He had a good run. You’ve only got a three year run in the rap game baby. You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just the pattern. Everybody, Wayne when he was hot, three years on top and you were looking for somebody else.”

The rapper said Drake still can change things, and that this does not stop Drake from winning the fight. Ice Cube also addressed Drake's feud with Pusha T in the same episode. Cube isn't entirely certain that Pusha T's diss single, The Story of Adidon, which was released on May 29, 2018, dented Drake's current success.

“I don’t know if that did it. I think it’s just, you know, your reign becomes over. I think the audience has determined that more.”

On Friday, June 14, Ice Cube discussed the whole situation in a new interview in Sana G Morning Show. There, he further hinted that Drake's place at the top might be ending.

All about Lamar and Drake's fight

Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on Like That in March 2024, which started the feud between the rappers. Then, in April, Drake dropped the singles Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, to which Lamar responded by dropping Euphoria on April 30 and 6:16 in Los Angeles on May 3. Later that day, Drake reacted with Family Matters. meet the grahams by Lamar came out less than an hour later and then he dropped Not Like Us the next day.

Kendrick Lamar will perform live at The Pop Out Ken & Friends at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on June 19.

