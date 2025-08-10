  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Imagine being the dad and seeing this” - Netizens react to Chris Brown taking a picture with a fan who brought her ultrasound scans

“Imagine being the dad and seeing this” - Netizens react to Chris Brown taking a picture with a fan who brought her ultrasound scans

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:59 GMT
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park - Source: Getty
Chris Brown at the Wireless Festival 2022. (Image via Getty)

A picture of Chris Brown with a fan at one of his recent meet-and-greets has gone viral since August 8, 2025. In the photo, the female fan can be seen with a string of her pregnancy ultrasound scans while Brown stands behind her and holds the scans with her.

Ad

Brown is currently on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which has reached North America after completing the European leg. On his tour, he is offering his fans an opportunity to meet him and take pictures. The tickets for this cost $1,250 and are separate from the concert tickets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: Chris Brown faces lawsuit from Breezy Swimwear over alleged misuse of “Breezy Bowl” name

After Daily Loud shared the fan's photo with Brown, netizens expressed their thoughts on X. One user commented:

"Imagine being the dad and seeing this on DL"
Ad
Ad
Ad

Some fans jokingly commented that the picture would be great for the baby to look back on in the future.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The information about the woman and her family is unknown at the time of writing this article.

Also Read: "Damn, he can't go to a concert?" - Netizens react as Erica Mena calls out Safaree Samuels for enjoying himself at Chris Brown's show

StubHub clarify 'error' after a woman claimed she received fake tickets for Chris Brown's concert

Chris Brown performs at FNB Stadium (Image via Getty)
Chris Brown performs at FNB Stadium (Image via Getty)

A woman named Nerissa Anderson bought tickets to Chris Brown's concert at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 7, 2025, on StubHub. However, she later revealed that she was told the seats don't exist and that Ford Field suggested her to buy tickets from Ticketmaster.

Ad

On August 8, Anderson spoke to Fox2 Detroit and recalled the incident:

"Ford Field told me the seats don’t go up that high. They’re imaginary seats, they don’t exist."

She added:

"Well we’re out here trusting you [StubHub]. You’re out here (with) a website promoting tickets. So we're trusting you as a consumer, to make sure everything is okay."
Ad

StubHub responded to the accusation, telling Fox2 Detroit the same day that it was a case of an error instead of fraud.

"After reviewing this order, we confirmed it was not a scam or fraudulent transaction. The tickets were valid, but the mislabeled seat numbers and a post-acceptance digital access issue caused confusion. We resolved the issue with a full refund and an additional credit to thank the fan for their patience."
Ad

The ticket exchange and resale company assured fans' safety, stating:

"We're always working to improve our customer service process, and StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures buyers get valid tickets or their money back," they stated.

Brown also performed at the venue on August 8. He will next perform in Washington, DC, on August 10.

Also Read: After WNBA appearance, Usain Bolt shares true feelings for Chris Brown while attending 'Breezy Bowl XX' concert in Miami

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications