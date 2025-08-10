“Imagine being the dad and seeing this” - Netizens react to Chris Brown taking a picture with a fan who brought her ultrasound scans

A picture of Chris Brown with a fan at one of his recent meet-and-greets has gone viral since August 8, 2025. In the photo, the female fan can be seen with a string of her pregnancy ultrasound scans while Brown stands behind her and holds the scans with her.Brown is currently on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which has reached North America after completing the European leg. On his tour, he is offering his fans an opportunity to meet him and take pictures. The tickets for this cost $1,250 and are separate from the concert tickets.Also Read: Chris Brown faces lawsuit from Breezy Swimwear over alleged misuse of “Breezy Bowl” nameAfter Daily Loud shared the fan's photo with Brown, netizens expressed their thoughts on X. One user commented:&quot;Imagine being the dad and seeing this on DL&quot;TheRightGuy @TheRightGuy101LINK@DailyLoud Imagine being the dad and seeing this on DL 😄Notx @notxashamadLINK@DailyLoud There’s a baby daddy somewhere in the world punching a wall as we speak 🥲😂Oπ Senπ @mohh_SultanLINK@DailyLoud The love people got for CB is crazy even after being cancelledSome fans jokingly commented that the picture would be great for the baby to look back on in the future.✰nirvana @omdsitskayLINK@DailyLoud yall not future thinkers… she’s just setting her baby up for stardom 😭😭🤣🤣Σ: |Hydro bolt 🏄‍♂️ (✧ᴗ✧) @BoltHydroLINK@DailyLoud Imagine having bragging rights as a kid that took a picture with Chris before he was even matured enough in the wombAamir @aamirl_LINK@DailyLoud So many questions but I don’t even wanna know the answersThe information about the woman and her family is unknown at the time of writing this article.Also Read: &quot;Damn, he can't go to a concert?&quot; - Netizens react as Erica Mena calls out Safaree Samuels for enjoying himself at Chris Brown's showStubHub clarify 'error' after a woman claimed she received fake tickets for Chris Brown's concertChris Brown performs at FNB Stadium (Image via Getty)A woman named Nerissa Anderson bought tickets to Chris Brown's concert at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on August 7, 2025, on StubHub. However, she later revealed that she was told the seats don't exist and that Ford Field suggested her to buy tickets from Ticketmaster.On August 8, Anderson spoke to Fox2 Detroit and recalled the incident:&quot;Ford Field told me the seats don’t go up that high. They’re imaginary seats, they don’t exist.&quot;She added:&quot;Well we’re out here trusting you [StubHub]. You’re out here (with) a website promoting tickets. So we're trusting you as a consumer, to make sure everything is okay.&quot;StubHub responded to the accusation, telling Fox2 Detroit the same day that it was a case of an error instead of fraud.&quot;After reviewing this order, we confirmed it was not a scam or fraudulent transaction. The tickets were valid, but the mislabeled seat numbers and a post-acceptance digital access issue caused confusion. We resolved the issue with a full refund and an additional credit to thank the fan for their patience.&quot;The ticket exchange and resale company assured fans' safety, stating:&quot;We're always working to improve our customer service process, and StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures buyers get valid tickets or their money back,&quot; they stated.Brown also performed at the venue on August 8. He will next perform in Washington, DC, on August 10.Also Read: After WNBA appearance, Usain Bolt shares true feelings for Chris Brown while attending 'Breezy Bowl XX' concert in Miami