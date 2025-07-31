After WNBA appearance, Usain Bolt reveals true feelings for Chris Brown while attending 'Breezy Bowl XX' concert in Miami

Usain Bolt hailed Chris Brown as he attended the Miami stop of the 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour on July 30, 2025. The track legend came off attending a WNBA match-up between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett.

Ad

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, continues to inspire with his legacy on and off the track. Many have attempted his long-standing world records in the 100m and 200m, but none have matched his feats. Even now, Bolt remains associated with the sporting world, attending games and receiving special honors.

However, in a recent Instagram story, he shifted his focus to a musical night as Chris Brown's 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour stopped in Miami on July 30, 2025. He shared a video of the lit-up stadium and commended the pop artist with a one-word caption.

Ad

Trending

"Talent"

Usain Bolt in attendance at Chris Brown's concert; Instagram - @usainbolt

Before the Miami show, he extended his support to the Dallas team as it locked horns with the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center. He also met the iconic point guard Paige Bueckers, sharing a chat and signing an autograph for his fan girl.

Ad

Later that day, Bueckers shared that it was a proud moment to meet the legend in person, who also supports women's basketball.

"Fastest man to ever live. So, to be in his presence, I was just trying to soak something up. Maybe get some speed from him. But really just an honor to meet him and very grateful that he is supporting the WNBA."

Ad

Bolt and his girlfriend also attended a Puma event in New York a couple of days ago. The latter captured a video of a huge number of fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the track luminary.

Usain Bolt met Beyonce and Jay-Z during the NBA All-Star Weekend

Bolt at the 2025 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-galan - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt is a fixture at sporting events, and he graced the NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2025. At the star-studded event, he had a chat with the iconic American rapper, Jay-Z, who then introduced Bolt to his wife, Beyonce, one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The retired track star was left awestruck, and in a podcast later, he expressed that he didn't find any words to describe his feelings at that moment. (via Meet the Mitchells)

Ad

"Basketball Star Weekend, and met J, talked to him for the first time, had a conversation and he said, 'Meet my wife.'I had so many things in my head to say, but that was it. Only that moment nothing else came to mind. Nothing at all." (beginning 26:17)

Bolt boasts 11 World gold medals in his wall of fame, besides Laureus World honors and others. He is the only athlete to win the 100m and 200m in three consecutive Olympic editions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More