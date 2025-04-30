India Royale accuses prosecutors of presenting "false evidence" to indict Lil Durk

Blogger and entrepreneur India Royale recently accused prosecutors of presenting "false evidence" to indict her husband and rapper Lil Durk. She took to Instagram on April 29 to claim the same. On her Instagram Story, on behalf of the Banks family, she wrote:

“The recent developments in Durk's legal case have brought a harsh truth to light: the government presented false evidence to a grand jury to indict him.”

She continued:

“That isn't justice. That's a violation of the very system that's supposed to protect all of us. Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain, to heal and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him.”

For context, on November 8, 2024, the Justice Department announced that the Chicago rapper was charged in a superseding federal grand jury indictment with conspiring with others to murder a rival rapper, Quando Rondo. However, it resulted in the opponent's relative being shot dead at a petrol station near the Beverly Centre mall in Los Angeles on August 2022.

Lil Durk's family accused the prosecution of using his song lyrics against him

In a recent statement, on behalf of Lil Durk's family, his wife reacted to his indictment in the murder-hire case by accusing the authorities of reportedly fabricating evidence against him. The family issued a statement on Tuesday, April 29, claiming the same.

In addition, the family further urged supporters to stand behind Durk while he is still in jail, waiting for his trial, which is set to happen later this year. In the same Instagram Story, his wife wrote:

“As a family, we are asking the public, the fans, and the culture to stand with us. Stand for truth. Stand for fairness. Stand for The Voice.”

The rapper was charged by prosecutors with attempting to kill Quando Rondo, whom he had a feud with.

Lil Durk's attorneys are now working to have the murder-for-hire accusation against him dropped, or at the very least, to have him released from custody on bail.

According to a report published on April 25 by Hip Hop DX, although the prosecution is using Durk's songs against him, they may also be used to assist him get out of jail.

He was charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire that resulted in death, and one count of possessing, using, and discharging firearms and a machine gun in the commission of a violent crime that resulted in death.

Lil Durk, who was previously charged in this case through a criminal complaint, is now facing additional felony charges in the indictment. Banks is now the primary defendant in a four-count superseding indictment.

In addition, he was also charged with the murder in August 2022 together with five other defendants. They are Asa Houston, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Kavon London Grant.

After authorities discovered that Banks had reservations on several foreign flights, they detained him on October 17 close to Miami International Airport. According to the same source, the rapper's lawyers have stated that the prosecution's assertion that the rapper describes the alleged attack on Babyface Ray's song Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy is incorrect, as it was written months before the shooting.

Now, after almost seven months of the incident, in an additional document requesting Durk's release from custody prior to his trial, his attorneys stated:

"[Prosecutors have] attempted to hold Mr. Banks [Lil Durk] responsible for video clips that YouTubers and Instagram users have edited, produced, and posted to social media, but with whom Mr. Banks has no affiliation.”

As he awaits trial, Lil Durk is being held in federal detention in MDC Los Angeles, California. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges and was extradited from Broward County, Florida.

