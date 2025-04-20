“Now it’s 17”- Lil Durk’s father claims that the Rapper has converted 13 people to Islam while in federal custody

Dontay Banks, father of rapper Lil Durk, opened up about his son's religious journey, his indictment, and his life behind bars, during his appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast episode dated April 18, 2025. In the same interview, Banks claimed that his son converted 13 individuals to Islam while in federal custody.

During his podcast appearance, Dontay Banks discussed how the rapper was using his time in custody to deepen his faith and inspire others around him.

"When he came in there, there was like four Muslims on the block he said. Now it’s 17 Muslims. So he in there converting... keeping it going. Keeping the work going," he explained.

According to a Variety article dated November 8, 2024, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on October 25, 2024, on charges connected to a murder-for-hire plot. The case also involved five members of his hip-hop group, Only the Family, and was tied to the 2022 murder of rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin.

Dontay Banks talks about his son Lil Durk during podcast, sharing how much he’s grown as a Muslim

On April 20, 2025, X user The Muslim Poet shared a clip from the April 18 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast, where Dontay Banks, opened up about the spiritual growth of Lil Durk and his journey in Islam.

In the aforementioned video, Banks reflected on a private conversation he had with Durk, touching on key Islamic values that have influenced his son—especially regarding personal relationships and religious responsibilities.

"Now as a Muslim… you gotta get married. You cannot let you sleep with a woman that you’re not married to… You interested in this sister then let her know through marriage that you’re ready to take on the responsibility of a husband," Banks remarked.

When host Charlamagne Tha God asked whether, as a Muslim, he challenged his son about the content of his music, Banks responded with insight into Durk’s mindset and growing awareness.

"He told me—so I’m just keep saying—every time I talk to him, he’s learning more about Islam, what he’s supposed to be doing as a Muslim… he saying that… hey I can’t talk about these things no more. I can’t walk this way of life no more, so he already on point with all," Banks said.

Banks further explained that since the rapper "took his shahada" while in prison, "and became a Muslim," he was still new to many religious concepts. Nonetheless, the rapper was focused on spiritual development and his solitude in prison gave him the opportunity for self-reflection and deeper learning.

According to Banks, Lil Durk, who was a "star" and an "artist," did not have to travel anymore, or be engaged in busy schedules. So now the 32-year-old had the time to "reflect" and "think" and get the "isolation to read" and "study" without the distractions "about the world."

"So now he got a chance to study, so everything that he need to know, he learning it right now," Banks added.

As per Forbes (January 2, 2025), Lil Durk is currently in federal custody in Los Angeles, awaiting trial. His trial has been rescheduled to October 14, 2025, to allow more time for pre-trial preparations.

