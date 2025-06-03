Is iHeart Latino's Enrique Santos expected to testify in Diddy's trial? Radio president reacts to reports

On Monday, June 2, Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial entered another week. While the rapper's former assistant, who has assumed the pseudonym Mia, was cross-questioned by his legal team throughout the session, the names of upcoming witnesses expected to testify against Sean Combs this week were also announced in the courtroom.

After media outlets like USA Today mentioned Enrique Santos, iHeart Latino's Chief Creative Officer, as one of the witnesses, the radio personality addressed the claim in an Instagram post shared later on Monday.

Santos shared a snippet from The Breakfast Club's recent episode, where Loren LoRosa mentioned him as one of the witnesses. However, co-host Charlamagne Tha God interjected, expressing disbelief.

LoRosa later clarified that iHeart's CCO Santos wasn't the individual mentioned in Diddy's trial; it was a different person with the same name. She also attributed the error to AI, which mislinked the names, leading outlets to believe that the radio personality would testify this week. She then apologized to Santos for the confusion.

In the video clip, CNN was one of the outlets that published the information and later retracted it. Posting the clip on Instagram, Enrique Santos captioned it:

"BREAKING NEWS… kinda 🫣 Turns out the other Enrique Santos is the one involved in the Diddy case, not this Enrique Santos! Thank you to my second favorite morning show @breakfastclubam for clearing it up. (First favorite? Duh. Mine.) Gracias @lorenlorosa, you’re a sweetheart 😎 Also, I agree with @cthagod… they’d call @djenvy before they call me! 😂 #WrongEnrique #NotMeBro"

In addition to the other Enrique Santos, whose relationship with Diddy is currently unknown, the witnesses expected to take the stand this week include Frank Piazza and two employees from the InterContinental Hotel, where the leaked 2014 video of Combs assaulting Ventura was recorded. One of them is Eddie Garcia, the hotel's security supervisor, and the other is Sylvia Okun, the hotel's custodian.

Mia's testimony in Diddy's trial concluded on Monday, June 2

The confusion surrounding Enrique Santos arises after Diddy's former assistant, who is testifying under the pseudonym Mia, concluded her testimony on Monday. According to USA Today, Mia testified about Combs' alleged physical and sexual abuse last week.

On Monday, Mia mentioned Cassie Ventura on the stand, alleging that she had a conversation with Ventura in 2023, when the latter sued Combs in an assault lawsuit (which was settled out of court).

Claiming that she never talked about Combs' alleged sexual assault on her with Cassie Ventura, Mia said:

"I was still deeply ashamed and wanted to die. I didn't want to tell anybody."

Diddy's attorneys also questioned the former assistant about why she had chosen to speak out about the alleged abuse now. Mia responded by explaining that she felt she couldn't help her loved ones against sexual assault unless she raised her voice against the assault she endured at Combs' hands.

Later in the session, jurors were shown text messages Mia sent to Combs back in 2019, sharing her "nightmare":

"I had a nightmare. I was trapped in an elevator with R. Kelly and you came to rescue me."

Kelly, a hip-hop artist, is currently incarcerated, serving a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Mia has previously claimed that Diddy made repeated threats to maintain control over his employees, which significantly impacted their workplace dynamic.

