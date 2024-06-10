Is Lainey Wilson related to Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys? Singer's family explored

Lainey Wilson, the rising country music star, has recently found herself at the center of intriguing speculation.

Fans and media alike have been curious about a potential family connection between Lainey and Brian Wilson, co-founder of the rock band The Beach Boys.

Lainey Denay Wilson is an American country singer-songwriter and actress who began performing at a young age. She released her first album, Tougher, in 2014 and her second album in 2016. Her 2021 single Things a Man Oughta Know reached number one on Billboard Country Airplay and number three on Hot Country Songs.

Brian Douglas Wilson is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who co-founded the Beach Boys.

Lainey Wilson is not related to Brian Wilson. While they share the same surname, the two have no familial connection.

Exploring the connection between Lainey Wilson and Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson

Lainey Wilson's father's name is Brian Wilson, but he is not the founder of The Beach Boys. The confusion arises because of the shared name, but Lainey and the legendary rock musician have distinct, unrelated family lineages.

The misinterpretation began in 2022 on the CMA Awards red carpet when Lainey brought a special guest: Brain Wilson, her father. Netizens and media alike were abuzz to find out if Lainey had a connection with the Beach Boys founder or the country musician Carnie Wilson.

Carnie Wilson is the daughter of rock musician Brian Wilson and his first wife, Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford. However, there are no familial connections between Carnie Wilson and Lainey either.

The record producer's children are Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, Dakota Rose Wilson, Delanie Rae Wilson, Dylan Wilson, and Daria Rose Wilson. Brian Wilson has two daughters, Lainey Wilson and the older one, Janna Wilson Sadler.

Who are Lainey Wilson's parents?

Born on May 19, 1992, in Baskin, Louisiana, United States, is a younger daughter, Brian and Michelle Wilson. Her father is a farmer, and her mother is a schoolteacher.

As per Tuko, when Lainey started writing songs as a preteen, her father helped her and taught her a few chords. Moreover, Brain and Michelle often enjoyed classic country music by Buck Owens and Glen Campbell.

Earlier this year, when Lainey won her first Grammy, she proudly said she is from a "farming community" and would consider herself a farmer, too—

"I am from a farming community in northeast Louisiana, a little town of 200 people, and I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter, and I would consider myself a farmer too."

Last year on the Biscuits & Jam podcast, Lainey Wilson suggested that her father is a very hardworking man, and during her childhood, if they wished to spend more time with their father, they had to wake up early and go to the field with him. Also, she noted that her mother, Michelle, is the "kindest person" she knows—

"He put us to work. A lot of the time, if we wanted to spend time with him, we had to go out to the field and ride the tractor with him. He's the hardest-working person I know," she added.

She continued—

"My momma's the kindest woman I know. Also knows how to work hard and loves people and loves her family," she shared about Michelle, her mother.

Lainey, speaking about her father's influence on her music, told Taste of Country while promoting her fourth album, Bell Bottom Country, that only when Brian is tapping his toe against the ground is the sign that he had enjoyed her song—

"He's a man of few words. I'm talking about like, the only way I knew that he liked a song of mine when I was little was if he was tapping his toe or not," she said.

She added—

"And with those Boots (Deddy's Song), I played it for him, and he was tapping his toe, so I was like, alright, check. But then afterwards he said, 'That's pretty dang good.' So I was like, 'We're getting somewhere!" Lainey continued.

On August 9, 2023, in an interview with American Songwriter Lainey Wilson, she emphasized the importance of family, expressing that her identity has been significantly shaped by being raised by her parents—

"My family means a whole lot to me. I am who I am because of the people who raised me. I love them, I really do. I feel like I wouldn't be me if I wasn't raised by Brian and Michelle Wilson," Lainey told the American songwriter.

Growing up in Baskin, her family's support shaped Lainey's musical journey.

On June 7, 2024, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks officiated the induction ceremony and Lainey Wilson was honored to become the newest artist to stand in the iconic wood circle.

