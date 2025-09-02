Is Lil Woody dead? YSL rapper rushed to the hospital after motorcycle crash as video of him unconscious and bloody goes viral

YSL rapper Lil Woody (originally named Kenneth Copeland) has encountered a motorcycle accident that left him unconscious on the spot. Rumors of his being dead began circulating online after clips of his accident went viral.On August 31, Lil Woody was hospitalized following the accident on a motorcycle in Atlanta's Peters Street. However, rumors of Woody being dead are false. He is currently stable and on his recovery journey, as reported by AllHipHop.The clips of Lil Woody's accident went viral online, featuring him lying on the street with visible head injuries. People had rushed to help him, as captured in the clips. Later footage from the hospital further confirmed that the rapper had suffered neck and shoulder injuries.Lil Woody's accident sparked further controversy as it came shortly after his name was brought up in fellow YSL rapper Young Thug's police Q&amp;A audio. The interrogation audio clip caused further tension in Atlanta and raised questions about Woody's alleged involvement.The rapper's representatives have yet to make an official statement about his well-being as of writing. However, a video featuring Woody from a hospital bed featured him addressing his fans and followers to keep faith in God.&quot;No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in your time of pain,&quot; he said.Lil Woody shared several videos on Instagram ahead of his accidentAhead of his accident on August 31, Lil Woody shared multiple videos on his Instagram stories. In one of the series of clips, the rapper was seen flying over Atlanta in a small flight, followed by another where he was at the church with his nephews. The YSL affiliate also shared clips of him having fun at a get together before the incident took place.Earlier this year, Lil Woody also faced legal trouble. On June 22, Atlanta police arrested the rapper for alleged involvement in a reckless stunt driving incident during a street takeover. Woody faced several charges, including stunt driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and “laying drags” by operating a vehicle in circular motions.Lil Woody also made headlines this year after he was caught performing dangerous stunts in a car in Atlanta. The alleged incident took place at the intersection of Whitehall Street SW and McDaniel Street SW in the city, where he was seen taking illegal turns and breaking traffic regulations by turning at a red light.Following this incident, Woody was detained by the Atlanta police at the Atlanta City Detention Center. He was released on bail on July 3.In other news, Woody was also one of the key witnesses in the highly publicized RICO trial, which took place last year. His fellow YSL rapper, Young Thug, was one of the accused individuals in the trial, who was released after the court proceedings.During his testimony, Woody had admitted to falsifying facts to avoid trouble for himself and lying to law enforcement officials on more than one occasion.As of now, it is understood that Woody is in the hospital due to his injuries from the recent motorbike accident. Further details about his medical condition are awaited, as his entourage has yet to make any official claims.