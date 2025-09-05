Is Paramore really on break? Hayley Williams opens up about the band’s future plans

Hayley Williams confirmed that Paramore is on a break, but that the band is not broken up. The singer recently talked about the current status of the band and its future in an interview with The Face, published on Thursday, September 4, 2025. For those wondering if Paramore has broken up after Williams released her latest solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, she said:&quot;We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes that amount of time between albums.&quot;Earlier in their career, the pop-punk band usually released albums two years apart. However, since 2009, at least four years have passed between their albums, with the longest gap being around six years, between After Laughter (2017) and This Is Why (2023).If the same trajectory continues, Paramore is still halfway through their usual gap year between albums and will not likely release a new album until two years later. That said, as Hayley Williams confirmed in The Face, the band hasn't broken up, and they are expected to return with new music sometime in the future.Hayley Williams recently released her solo album View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the first day of August, Hayley Williams made headlines after she made a surprise drop of a collection of 17 tracks that she previously shared on her website but deleted soon after. The same collection appeared as part of her latest solo album, officially released on August 28, 2025, which she titled Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.The Paramore frontwoman released the album via her latest venture, Post Atlantic, featuring Daniel James as the producer for all her newest songs. She wrote and recorded all 17 songs, with some of them featuring the singer playing multiple instruments. Some of the tracks also feature Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard, while Jim-E Stack contributed to the song True Believer.Ahead of the album's release, Hayley Williams gave her fans a taste of her new music when she debuted her song Mirtazapine live onstage at the Newport Folk Festival in August 2025. The album features songs like Ice in my OJ, Disappearing Man, I Won't Quit You, and Dream Girl in Shibuya. Besides previously released songs, the album also features the brand-new track, Parachute.She has also released music videos for some of the tracks, including the title track, Glum. The album, available in multiple colors of vinyl, including 'Zissou Clear-Wave,' is now available for pre-order, with a scheduled release date of November 7, 2025.Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party comes four years after Hayley Williams' previous solo album, Flowers for Vases / Descantos, which she released in 2021. She has now released three LPs that are independent from her band, with the first solo album being Petals of Armor from May 2020, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200.In 2024, Paramore reached the end of their 20-year recording contract with Atlantic Records. Stay tuned for what's next for the pop-punk band.