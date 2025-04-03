Young Thug to potentially get his probation revoked as prosecutors file motion

In a motion submitted on Wednesday, April 3, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office asked that Young Thug's probation be revoked. Billboard’s April 3 report stated that they claimed that his constant probationary presence in the community compromises the rule of law and poses an obvious risk to public safety.

In October, Young Thug entered guilty pleas to charges involving drugs and firearms, and no-contest pleas to conspiracy and involvement in a street gang. As a result, he received a 40-year sentence that included five years in prison.

In addition, he also received a 15-year probationary sentence, which will be converted to time served if he successfully finishes it. However, according to the state's motion, Thug has acted in a way that immediately jeopardizes the security of prosecutors and witnesses. It further jeopardizes the ongoing judicial procedures and calls for the urgent termination of probation.

Young Thug has reportedly put a witness' life in jeopardy

According to a Channel 2 Action News report from the same day, the main focus of the complaint is "escalating threats and witness intimidation," as the prosecution has described it. The filing further claimed that Young Thug's social media use has threatened the integrity of the legal system and endangered witnesses and public officials.

They mentioned that Marissa Viverito, the Fulton County Investigator, is currently testifying in a "multi-defendant gang murder preliminary hearing." During this, the court has ordered witnesses to refrain from being broadcast on television.

Viverito was involved in Thug's 2022 RICO arrest. In the YSL, she testified as a state witness. Now, as per Billboard’s April 3 report, a social media user shared a picture of Viverito online along with a caption that read:

“She doesn’t want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is.”

Young Thug is accused of re-posting the photo in a since-deleted post on Tuesday, April 1, with a caption that said:

“Marissa Viverito is the biggest liar in the DA’s office.”

The court filing further said that the tweet "quickly went viral," garnering over two million views, and posed "direct threats to Investigator Viverito and her family.” Viverto was directly threatened in some of the comments left beneath the post.

One post purportedly included a picture of Vivirito's mother's home with the caption:

"If the hate is really real then pull up on her mama cot.”

Explaining all these, the motion said the purpose of this continuous social media manipulation of public opinion is to thwart justice, intimidate law enforcement, and suppress witnesses.

It continued:

“The escalation from targeting a testifying witness to making a direct death threat against the elected District Attorney of Fulton County is a grave and unprecedented attack on the justice system.”

The DA's office has asked the court to take prompt and decisive action by immediately remanding the defendant into custody and rescinding their probation. It further claimed that Young Thug's actions are part of a deliberate effort to sabotage the legal system through harassment, intimidation, and disinformation.

Meanwhile, as a reply to the allegation, Young Thug posted a statement on his X on April 3, which read:

“I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

For context, the trial began when Young Thug entered a guilty plea to the allegations against him on October 31, 2024, ending a protracted criminal trial. According to the prosecution, which was based on Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) law, Young Thug and his reported YSL gang had committed several crimes, including drug dealing, carjackings, and murders.

Currently, there is no scheduled hearing date. In the meantime, Thug will play at Chicago's Summer Smash Festival in June for the first time after his trial.

