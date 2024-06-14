"It is the classiest wipe we've ever seen!" — Fans defend Taylor Swift after she seemingly cleans her runny nose on Eras Tour outfit during concert

Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of her Eras Tour and performed at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Friday, June 7, 2024. According to multiple reports, the temperatures at the outdoor venue were around 48–50 degrees Fahrenheit (between 8 and 10 °C).

The multiple Grammy winner continued her performance despite the cold weather, but halfway through her show, fans noted that she appeared to be snotting. The images and videos from the performance have since gone viral. However, one particular video has gained a lot of traction, and it shows Taylor Swift seemingly wiping her runny nose on her green skirt.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following that, the internet has had diverse reactions, with many of her fans defending her as others trolled the Lover singer. They took to X to defend Swift, as they referred to the videos of the singer wiping her nose going viral.

“Poor Taylor Swift had a runny nose while performing in 50-degree temps… and of course, 3 different videos of her SNOT have gone viral! It is the classiest wipe we’ve ever seen!” one person wrote.

“Those vids of Taylor having a runny nose are reaching the wrong side of TikTok. Like, what do you mean you ‘officially hate Taylor Swift?’ because her body works like any other human,” another person wrote.

“Antis don’t have a single good reason to hate Taylor, so they have turned to ‘checked notes’ her having a runny nose in 9° weather,” a person wrote.

“Go forbid Taylor Swift have a runny nose like a normal person… Like [what] was she supposed to do, let it drip on stage??” another netizen wrote.

“God bless her! She’s human. What anyone do under the circumstance?” an individual wrote.

“This is normal and natural thing. Why is everyone so disgusted like they never had a runny nose?” another individual wrote.

“The girl is literally killing herself out on stage 3.5 hrs solid, she gonna have some problems like this, if she’s unwell and has a cold, this must be so difficult for her,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

So far, the Cruel Summer songstress or her representatives have not commented on the matter.

However, it is worth noting that over the last weekend, Taylor Swift performed in Edinburgh in near-freezing weather. Throughout her four-hour-long concert, she changed her outfits multiple times for each of her "Eras".

She was wearing a jumpsuit inspired by her 2017 album Reputation during the now-viral runny nose moment. While performing Lavender Haze, Swift switched outfits again and wore a fuzzy jacket from her Midnights era.

According to multiple reports, following Taylor's concerts in Paris and Madrid, several attendees supposedly were diagnosed with COVID-19. The concert in Paris was held between May 9, 2024, and May 12, 2024, while the one in Madrid was held on May 29 and May 30, 2024.

Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows reportedly triggered seismic activity

Taylor Swift performed in Edinburgh as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour for three days, from June 7 to June 9, 2024. According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), her Edinburgh show triggered significant seismic activity, supposedly due to the fans dancing at the venue. The shift was compared to a small-intensity earthquake.

Additionally, she also made records with the concert, as all three saw the highest-ever attendance at the venue.

Taylor took to her Instagram on June 10 to share a carousel of images and thanked the audience. She wrote that Edinburgh "truly blew me away this weekend," thanking fans for breaking an "all-time attendance record for a stadium" show in Scotland.

"Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row 🤯 and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift is continuing her tour while braving the cold European weather and what seem like unconfirmed health issues. She is set to appear at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, from June 13 through June 15, 2024.