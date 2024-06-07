"Joe Alwyn hiding in the rafters" — Fans react as video of a mysterious figure watching Taylor Swift's live concert goes viral 

Clips of Taylor Swift’s recent The Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain, have gone viral online. Many noticed a shadowy figure dancing at one of the rear ends of the stadium. Who exactly was standing in the area remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Nonetheless, fans took to the internet to share their hilarious reactions. One fan commented on the post shared by PopBase on the mysterious figure:

"Joe Alwyn hiding in the rafters."

Netizen reacts to the shadowy figure at The Era’s Tour Madrid concert (Image via X)

In a video originally released on TikTok and now circulating across social media platforms, an eerie figure can be seen standing alone at the top of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium rafters as Taylor Swift performed for a crowd of 65,000 people. It remains unclear which of the two shows the shadowy figure was spotted in, as the musician performed in Madrid on May 29 and 30.

The mysterious figure also made it to the top end of the stadium, where no other attendees were seated, and remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Nonetheless, many took to the internet to share their hilarious reactions, suggesting various celebrities who are not on the best of terms with Taylor Swift, including Billie Eilish, Scooter Braun, Joe Alwyn, and more. Some hilarious tweets read:

“It’s Kanye West,” one netizen said.

“That was billie eilish who couldn’t afford the ticket,” another X user stated.

“That’s Joe Alwyn,” another internet user said.

No official sources have confirmed the mysterious figure that looked like a human silhouette. Other reactions included:

“Knowing Taylor Swift, she’s probably behind this and she’s teasing something,” one internet user opined.

“Its matty healy actually,” another person said.

“Scooter still harassing her I see,” an X user said.

It's possible that the figure was simply a member of the security team. However, as mentioned before, this has not been confirmed. Other reactions to the viral video included:

“It could be the tech people that does the lights and stuff,” one person said.

“Nicki Minaj is so weird for that,” a netizen stated.

“He was Kylian Mbappe soul,” another internet user stated.

Taylor Swift takes to Instagram to share emotional message after Madrid concert

Despite the mystery surrounding the figure at the concert, which remains unknown, Taylor Swift left fans in a frenzy after sharing her thoughts on the Madrid concert on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of images of her performing in her signature outfits, the 34-year-old captioned:

“I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that. We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can’t thank you all enough. See you…. Lyon!...”

Among the Madrid crowd were Taylor Swift’s friends Blake Lively and the Haim sisters. Ryan Reynolds revealed during his appearance on the Today with Hoda and Jenna show earlier this month that his and Lively's three children adored Swift and her concerts. He said, “They love it, they’re obsessed.”

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform in Edinburgh until June 9. Following this, she will perform in Liverpool, London, Dublin, and other international destinations.