Lady Gaga took to TikTok recently to encourage her fans to register to vote. However, she also addressed rumors of her supposedly being pregnant. While quoting Taylor Swift, she debunked the same and showed off her bold eye makeup.

Internet users were thrilled to see her support Swift and took to X to respond with hilarious reactions. One read:

Trigger Warning: The following article discusses eating disorders. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Lady Gaga faced pregnancy rumors while attending her sister’s wedding on June 1 with partner Michael Polansky. The singer was spotted wearing a skin-tight dress during her sister’s rehearsal dinner in Maine. Many assumed that the Bad Romance creator was showing off her baby bump.

However, the 38-year-old has since debunked the same. She took to TikTok and showcased her bold eyeliner in a 14-second-long clip. She also wrote in the caption:

“not pregnant- - just down bad cryin at the gym”

For those uninitiated, the lyric is part of Taylor Swift’s song Down Bad from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Lady Gaga also lip-synced to an audio that said:

“I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

The musician, whose real name is Stefani Joanna Angelina Germanotta, then turned her followers’ attention to more pressing matters by sharing a link to “register to vote.”

Taylor Swift’s fans (or ‘Swifties’ as they call themselves) were left in a frenzy after the Paparazzi singer included a Swift lyric in her TikTok post. A few reactions read:

“Oh Gaga im sorry for everything I ever said,” one netizen commented.

“I’m so sorry for attacking you before this Gaga. I blame your fandom,” another X user said.

“We forgive Lady Gaga,” another platform user said online.

Many continued to shower the musician with support after she gave a subtle nod to Taylor Swift. Other reactions read:

“legends supporting legends,” one netizen commented.

“queens supporting queens,” another X user said.

“Queen to Queen. Does this mean we can stop pitting them against each other? Because this was an absolutely iconic way to shut down rumors and haters alike,” another platform user said.

At the time of writing this article, Taylor Swift had not publicly responded to Lady Gaga’s TikTok. Nonetheless, fans flooded the internet with reactions to the TikTok video by stating:

“Gaga and Taylor need to collab,” another netizen opined.

“Let me just say it was a missed opportunity to use “But Daddy I love him,” another X user said.

“Mother always has supreme taste,” a platform user said.

Lady Gaga has shown love for Taylor Swift in the past as well

This is not the first time Lady Gaga has publicly supported Taylor Swift. Last year, she took to the video-sharing platform to applaud the latter for speaking about her eating disorder.

Gaga was referring to Swift’s 2020 Miss Americana documentary, where Swift revealed that she “gradually” developed an eating disorder after becoming famous.

In response to the same, Gaga, who has been open about battling anorexia and bulimia, said- “That’s really brave everything you said wow.”

In the 2012 It’s Our Turn conference, Gaga revealed that she had battled an eating disorder ever since she was in high school. Gaga said:

“Weight is still a struggle. Every video I’m in, every magazine cover, they stretch you—they make you perfect. It’s not real life… I’m gonna say this about girls: The dieting wars have got to stop.”

Gaga also urged people to stop dieting in a dangerous manner, as it affects youngsters and subsequently makes them ill.