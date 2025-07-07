"It's too easy today to make somebody the villain" — Joe Budden doesn't think Touré is "credible enough" to call Diddy a "sociopath"

In the 840th episode of The Joe Budden Podcast (released on Sunday, July 6), Joe Budden and his co-hosts discussed Diddy and his recently concluded trial.

Ad

Queenzflip, one of the co-hosts, mentioned that he had questioned journalist Touré about whether he thought Diddy couldn't change, after the reporter allegedly labeled him a sociopath. As the other co-hosts began discussing sociopathy, Budden interjected:

"Enough of y'all. Y'all on WebMD going nuts there. Y'all can't just keep diagnosing people with what the f**k you think they got. You don't know these people. We using really big words... I don't think Touré is credible enough to call Puff a sociopath. Enough of it, ni**a. Sit down for a minute."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then, emphasizing that people are capable of change despite the intensity of their past actions, the podcaster continued:

"All we know is that a really, really, really horrible domestic violence video came out, that is dated 2016. That's it... I don't understand that people cannot change. That's not my belief. That's not where I come from. And I think it's too easy today to make somebody to make somebody a villain, even if they're villainous."

Ad

The discussion about Diddy and his alleged crimes took place on Joe Budden's podcast nearly a week after the rapper received a partial guilty verdict on Wednesday, July 2.

The jury in Combs' trial convicted him of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him on three counts of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy and Cassie were named in a fresh federal lawsuit following his verdict

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Diddy's verdict in his months-long s*x trafficking trial, the rapper and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, were named in another federal lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard.

Howard, a self-described male escort who claims to have worked for the former couple in the past, filed his suit against them on June 30, accusing them of drugging, manipulating, and traumatizing him. He also described their relationship to be toxic and abusive in nature.

Ad

In his suit, Howard seeks compensation for physical and "psychological injury," emotional distress, pain and suffering, medical expenses, mental anguish, lost wages and benefits, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The suit alleges that he started working with Diddy and Cassie in 2009 and was acquainted with them for around five years. During this time, Howard claims he was used by them for commercial s*x and as entertainment to satisfy "their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions," as per TMZ.

Neither representatives for Sean Combs nor Cassie Ventura have responded to Clayton Howard's new lawsuit so far.

Despite Diddy's verdict being out, the rapper remains behind bars after his bail request was rejected by Judge Arun Subramanian. The judge cited Combs' disregard of the law and propensity for violence as grounds for the rejection while announcing October 3, 2025, as the date of his sentencing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More