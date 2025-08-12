J. Cole says "The Fall Off" is "on the way" in a short voiceover on JID's new track "Sun"

On Monday, August 11, a new JID song titled Sun (feat. Anycia) dropped on YouTube, with J. Cole making a brief appearance on it.While the track wasn't listed in JID's recently dropped studio album, God Does Like Ugly (released last week, on August 8), it appears to be a part of the same project.A @Kurrco tweet uploaded soon after Sun's release reports that JID, born Destin Choice Route, mentions J. Cole's long-awaited album, The Fall Off. Route raps on the song:&quot;Cole told me I should quit the playin' / Then he played The Fall Off and that sh*t was bangin'&quot;After JID’s rap on the song, J. Cole can be heard saying:&quot;Appreciate it my boy, that sh*t on the way too&quot;The new song comes in the wake of Route's fourth studio album, which adds features from other artists such as Ciara, Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign, 6lack, EarthGang, and Jessie Reyez, among others.God Does Like Ugly is preceded by its preluxe edition, which dropped over a month ago (on July 4), and contains four tracks - Behold, Lisa, Knew Better, and Animals (Pt. I).JID spoke about his collaboration LP with J. Cole in a recent interviewJ. Cole Performs at Le Zenith - Source: GettyJID's Sun comes days after the rapper appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast for his new album's promotion. In the episode, Route told Budden that he had worked on a body of work with J. Cole, saying:&quot;Me and Cole got a body, a 15-track smoker. Me and him, back and forth. We worked on this sh*t in New York, I ain't never told nobody this. Sorry, Cole.&quot;Route also commented on Cole's much-awaited album, The Fall Off, claiming it was &quot;going to be really good. Y'all gonna see.&quot; Budden responded to the rapper's remark, saying:&quot;I don’t think there’s anybody out there against that. I think a lot of people are looking forward to that with all of the shit that occurred.&quot;Elsewhere on the podcast, Route also defended J. Cole's move of backing out from the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Cole also apologized to Lamar after deleting his diss track, 7 Minutes Drill. JID said about it:&quot;That is the greatest n***a on f**king Earth. In this predatory-a** industry. N***a was blessed in the most unimaginable, selfless... I know hella n***as who sold their subsidiaries or whatever and... Huh... For sure. That's one of the greatest things I've ever seen in music.&quot;While JID made no comments about when Cole's new album might drop, the record producer had debunked rumors of its release being close earlier in 2025.According to a blog post written by J. Cole for his The Algorithm Blog in January 2025, the Wet Dreamz rapper wrote:&quot;Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop. Nahhh. Not exactly. when it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f**k with.&quot;J. Cole launched his blog on January 27, 2025, with his debut post elaborating on The Algorithm's thesis. The rapper also referenced AHMAD's 1993 song, Back in the Day in the blog.