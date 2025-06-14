"Jennifer Lopez, get your a** down there too" — Tia Kemp calls out other celebrities for not supporting Diddy after Kanye West showed up for trial

Entrepreneur Tia Kemp, who shares a child with Rick Ross, recently called out various celebrities to publicly show support for Sean "Diddy" Combs. This came after Kanye West showed up at the Manhattan courthouse amid the ongoing s*x trafficking trial on June 13, 2025.

According to the Guardian, Ye, dressed in white, briefly stopped by the trial in a show of support for his fellow rapper and reportedly stayed at the overflow rooms for about 40 minutes before leaving. When a reporter asked if he was there to support Diddy, Ye replied, "Yes."

Following this, Tia Kemp took to social media to name-drop several celebrities who have been associated with Diddy before his arrest in September 2024. Kemp mentioned various celebrities like Rick Ross, Kevin Hart, French Montana, and Meek Mill to get their "a** down to the motherf**king courthouse."

"So Kanye gonna be the only one to show up at the courthouse in support of his buddy. Since nobody don't want to say it, I'll say it. Alright, Khaled, get your big fat a** down to the courthouse, Ross get your big wide a** down to the f**king courthouse. French Montana, get your yellow a** down to the courthouse too. Kevin Hart, get your short a**, funny a**, down to the motherf**king courthouse. Meek Mill, get your Philly a** down there to the courthouse too."

She also mentioned the women who were romantically involved with Diddy in the past, including City Girls' Yung Miami and Jennifer Lopez.

"And all them b***hes he was f**king, Yung Miami, I love you, but get your a** down to the motherf**king courthouse too, City Girl. Who else, Saucy Santana, that's your dawg too. Go down there to the motherf**king courthouse, he needs your support y'all...Jennifer Lopez, get your a** down there too."

For the unversed, Diddy and Yung Miami dated between 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Combs were a couple in the late 90s. While dating, they were arrested for their alleged involvement in a New York club shooting in 1999. While Lopez's charges were dropped, Diddy and fellow rapper Shyne were tried for the case.

Combs was acquitted, and Shyne was found guilty of five charges, including "first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon" and was sentenced to 10 years. Neither Diddy nor Shyne was charged for the actual shooting. However, Natania Reuben, who was at the club at the time, claimed that Combs allegedly shot her in the face.

Latest updates about Diddy's trial

Diddy's former girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym 'Jane,' wrapped up her six-day testimony on June 12, 2025. Jane, who reportedly dated Diddy on-and-off between 2021 and 2024, had testified that she had participated in "hotel nights" with several male escorts under Diddy's direction during her relationship with the rapper.

During her cross-examination on June 11, Jane testified that she resented the rapper for allegedly putting her in a position where she felt like she couldn't refuse him, saying:

"I resent him for knowing how much I loved him and knowing I couldn’t say no to him. I resent him for all of it."

According to USA Today, Jane also testified that she was jealous of Yung Miami, whom Comb started dating around the same time he was in a relationship with her. Jane testified that she was "extremely heartbroken" to see Diddy take Miami on her "dream vacation" to Turks and Caicos days after Jane had allegedly been forced to participate in a "hotel night" with three male escorts on her birthday.

While Jane testified that she was forced to participate in alleged "hotel nights" during her direct questioning with the prosecution, the defense reportedly argued that she was a willing participant.

Teny Geragos, who conducted the cross-questioning, brought up several text messages between Combs and Jane to substantiate the defense's claim. One message showed that Jane tried to organize an alleged "hotel night" at her home as she wanted to "spend time with my favorite person."

Jane testified that she was willing to stage the "hotel night" as that was the "only option [she] was given" to spend more time with the rapper.

According to NPR, Jane also testified that her work as a social media content creator suffered as she spent more time catering to Combs' alleged "hotel nights," leading to the rapper agreeing to pay her rent. She also testified that he would often use the financial aid as a bargaining chip if she resisted a "hotel night."

Jane's testimony wrapped up on June 12, and the following day, the court heard the testimony of a Homeland Security Special Agent who was involved in the raid in Diddy's Los Angeles home in March 2024.

Jonathan Perez, Combs' ex-personal assistant, took the stand next. His testimony wrapped up at the end of the day, with the prosecution telling the judge it had five more witnesses before it rested its case.

In other news, presiding Judge Arun Subramanian is considering removing a juror from the case due to "serious questions about his candor and ability to follow instructions." According to NBC News, the juror in question gave conflicting answers when asked about where he lived, switching his answer between New York and New Jersey.

The defense is reportedly against dismissing the juror, a middle-aged Black man, from the jury pool due to concerns over diversity among the jurors. The judge stated he would take the weekend to think over the decision.

