Were Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio named in Diddy trial? Perez Hilton claims defense is framing rapper and Mia's relationship as "consensual"

On June 2, 2025, "Mia," Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, mentioned Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio amongst other celebrities during her testimony. Media personality Perez Hilton recently reported and reacted to the latest updates of the Diddy trial.

Combs' former PA, who testified under the pseudonym "Mia," took the stand on June 2 to encounter cross-examination conducted by the defense. Mia previously testified that Combs had s*xually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Hilton took to his YouTube channel on June 2 to claim that Combs' defense attorneys were attempting to portray the rapper's encounters with Mia as consensual. Combs' lawyer, Brian Steel, presented to the court various text messages allegedly shared between Diddy and Mia, in which she name-dropped several celebrities. Hilton shared his sentiments about the alleged texts, saying,

"In other texts, Mia went on to describe their magical, hilarious, and hysterical memories together... Another was of a night when Jennifer Lopez wouldn't stay out with them. Yet another was of a high-stakes poker game between Combs and Leonardo DiCaprio. The defense is clearly trying to paint a picture that Mia and Diddy were in a consensual relationship and that working for him was great. She got to hobnob with all of these A-listers."

Mia's testimony at the Diddy trial explored

The trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs entered into its fourth week on June 2, 2025, with his former assistant name-dropping various A-listers. According to The Economic Times, Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial, unfolding in New York, saw Combs' ex-assistant, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," detailing allegations of s*xual assault and manipulation during her decade working for the hip-hop mogul. She claimed Diddy r*ped her once and s*xually assaulted her multiple times, describing a toxic environment where she felt "brainwashed" into seeking his approval despite the abuse.

According to the Daily Mail, during cross-examination, Combs' attorney, Brian Steel, pressed Mia over her credibility and argued she was hoping to cash in on a "MeToo money grab." Mia, throughout her testimony, asserted that she was telling the truth, saying,

"I have never lied in this courtroom. I will never lie in this courtroom. Everything I said is true."

Brian Steel read out a myriad of text messages Mia allegedly shared with Diddy, which details Mick Jagger's purported pass at her in Paris and Combs' description of Leonardo DiCaprio as "that Titanic motherf***er." Following her employment with Combs, she worked for Madonna, who supposedly doesn't care that Mia was "blacklisted" from the industry.

Jennifer Lopez's involvement in the Diddy trial

According to Mint, prisoner Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith is suing Sean Combs for $400 million over an alleged 1997 s*xual assault and is set to call Jennifer Lopez as a witness.

Cardello-Smith stated Combs drugged and s*xually assaulted him at a hotel party after the music mogul met the former while he was working as a bartender. He hopes Lopez, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, has information about either the incident or Combs' conduct at that time.

According to Elle, Combs and Lopez made headlines in 1999 when they were arrested after a shooting outside a New York City nightclub. Lopez had the charges against her dropped, but Combs underwent a high-profile trial where he was ultimately acquitted.

Lopez credited Combs with schooling her in the music business but also described their romance as emotionally destructive.

"It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts. It really took my whole life in a tailspin," Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez has distanced herself from Combs in recent years, though she's spoken vaguely about past toxic relationships. In her 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, she referenced being "manhandled" in previous romances without naming names.

Jennifer Lopez has yet to publicly comment on Sean "Diddy" Combs' charges. The federal trial is scheduled to resume on June 3, 2025.

