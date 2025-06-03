"Why you so nasty, Diddy? Old, nasty motherf**ker" — Jamie Foxx weighs in on Diddy trial, says Black community lost a hero

Hollywood actor and comedian Jamie Foxx weighed in on the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, which has been taking place in Manhattan, New York, since May 5, 2025.

During a Netflix event at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California, on June 1, 2025, Foxx made pointed remarks seemingly referring to Cassie Ventura’s testimony in the case. He said:

“Why you so nasty, Diddy? Old nasty motherf**ker.”

The line was a callback to the 1999 movie Life, in which Martin Lawrence’s character, Claude Banks, called Eddie Murphy’s character, Rayford Gibson, “a nasty motherf**ker.”

Foxx went on to say that while he wasn’t sure whether Diddy would be going to prison, he was definite that the Black community lost a “hero.”

"That Diddy sh*t, crazy, huh? I don’t know if he’s going to jail, but he’s a nasty motherf**ker! Am I right? Especially for our community — white people, it’s cool, but Black people, like, that was our hero. All that goddamn baby oil, boy," Jamie stated.

He also emphasized that he was never a friend of Sean Combs. A video of Foxx's remarks, obtained by Urban Hollywood and shared on YouTube, has since gone viral online.

Exploring further Jamie Foxx’s recent comments about Diddy

Over the weekend, Jamie Foxx paused his stand-up routine to weigh in on the ongoing trial of Sean Combs, who faces racketeering and s*x trafficking charges.

“‘Take that, Take that.’ That makes you listen to that differently now. What are we taking? ‘Cause I don’t want any of that,” the Ray actor shared, alluding to the phrase Diddy once famously said.

Jamie Foxx added:

“For the Black people in here, you know how that hurts us. ‘Cause Diddy was, ‘It’s all about the Benjamins.’ That was our whole culture. Now, ‘It’s all about the baby oil.’”

The 57-year-old comedian also alluded to Cassie Ventura’s testimony, in which she accused the Bad Boy Records founder of doing “nasty” things to her, such as urinating in her mouth and forcing male escorts to do the same.

However, before Foxx could continue, his daughter Corinne Foxx—who was moderating the show—cut him off. In response, Jamie said, “Oh, that’s right. Just let it be. My bad, I’m sorry.”

Earlier this year, Foxx addressed conspiracy theories suggesting Diddy was reportedly responsible for his medical emergency in April 2023. During The Hollywood Reporter’s Stand-Up Comedy Roundtable, he firmly stated:

“No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.”

The Oscar-winning actor clarified that he suffered a brain bleed leading to a stroke but had a full recovery and was in “f**king perfect shape.”

Jamie Foxx previously tackled the rumors in his Netflix Special, What Had Happened Was..., released in December 2024. In it, he joked:

“The internet was trying to kill me, though. The internet said Puffy tried to kill me. I know what you’re thinking, did he? Hell, no, I left those parties early, I was out by 9 pm,” he stated, referring to the infamous late-night Diddy parties,” the actor-comedian added.

Foxx also joked that the parties didn’t “look right” but “slippery,” alluding to the thousand baby oil bottles seized at Combs’ houses during federal raids in March last year.

Reflecting on his near-death experience, Foxx joked that during one moment “going to the wrong place” in his mind and found “Puffy,” who was holding a “flaming bottle of Johnson and… I’m just kidding.”

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of racketeering conspiracy, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Other charges include arson, kidnapping, and rape.

His trial began on May 5, 2025, in Manhattan and is expected to last until July. If convicted, the rapper could face a sentence ranging from 15 years to life in federal prison. He has continued to plead not guilty to all the charges.

