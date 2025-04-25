"Just a dirty person"— Internet reacts to viral clip of SZA's messy room on Instagram

On April 24, 2025, a recent Instagram story of SZA, surrounded by clutter in what appears to be a hotel room, has gone viral online, igniting a wide range of reactions across social media. While some users criticized the singer's cleanliness, many fans pushed back, pointing to her busy lifestyle and ongoing tour as valid context.

Ad

The now-deleted clip, reportedly filmed during a tour stop, shows SZA standing in the middle of a room filled with scattered clothes, open suitcases, shoes, and personal items. The setting appears to be temporary, likely a hotel or a rental, but the visible disarray led some viewers to pass judgment on the singer's habits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

SZA's Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar commenced on April 19, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The tour supports Lamar's album GNX and SZA's SOS Deluxe: Lana, featuring performances across North America and Europe.

However, as the video circulated widely on April 25, several fans defended her, saying the criticism was both exaggerated and lacking context.

"Just a dirty person, literally look at her house," one comment read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All Women are messy af. I’m scared to see yall bathroom," one user shared.

"What happened in this room sister?" another user trolled.

Amid the serious discourse, plenty of users took the moment to inject humor into the conversation.

"As a wardrobe professional who does home visit fittings, I get the mess," one user tweeted.

"She's on tour lol, trying on looks at a hotel," another fan wrote on X.

Ad

"she’s an artist constantly on the move doing numerous outfit changes, try ons etc, of course it’s gonna look a little messy and y’all’s places look worse and yall ain’t doing SH*T," one more fan tweeted in defense.

SZA's Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar

Ad

The singer is currently on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar. Their new track Luther hit No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart dated May 3, 2025, making them the first R&B-rap duo to top that chart this year. The track, which blends SZA's soulful vocals with Kendrick's distinctive rap style, has resonated with audiences, propelling it to the top of the charts.

According to Billboard, Luther debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 1, 2025. The song's popularity continued to rise, maintaining its position at the top for multiple weeks. As of the chart dated April 26, 2025, Luther remains at No. 1, marking its ninth consecutive week at the peak position.

Ad

SZA’s Grand National Tour has been running since April 19, 2025, and is scheduled to continue through August, with stops across North America and Europe. The singer has also been active outside of music.

On April 19, 2025, the singer officially launched her new beauty line, Not Beauty, during the opening night of her Grand National Tour, expanding her presence into the beauty industry. According to People, the glosses are vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to be long-wearing and non-sticky.

Ad

The singer said the line was created out of personal necessity, not market trends. Products are currently available only at her tour’s pop-up shops, which do not require a concert ticket.

SZA is continuing her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, with upcoming stops in Chicago and New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More