"Just how fast the night changes" — Fans gush over Louis Tomlinson as One Direction star flaunts his new gray hair look

Louis Tomlinson surprised fans by debuting his gray hair at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England. On July 1, the former One Direction member appeared at the event, alongside his sister Lottie. Netizens took to X to respond to the musician’s new hairdo, as the 32-year-old was seen transforming from his signature shaggy brunette hair to gray.

One could see strands of white also peeking through the sides. Tomlinson also sported a few gray patches of facial hair. It remains unclear as to whether a majority of his hair was dyed gray or the color was naturally changing.

Louis Tomlinson's fan page @stars4louu shared a post on X that compared an older version of the singer with darker hair and his latest look. Referring to the English-Irish pop boy band's song Night Changes, the caption read:

"Just how fast the night changes"

At the time of publishing this article, this post had gone viral and amassed over 3.4 million views.

Reacting to the singer’s new hairdo, some comments online read:

“HE LOOKS SO GOOOOOOD AHHHH,” one netizen stated.

“He’s only 32 how is this possible,” an X user said online.

“I’m the same age as Louis and have some greys as well. It’s so good to see a boyband man embrace his aging and look good while doing it,” another fan stated.

Many netizens could not believe that the singer’s hair had turned gray and expressed how surprised they were:

“Grey hair at 30 is insane. Why do men age so much worse than women,” another internet user opined.

“Sorry the grey hair looks so good on him,” another platform user stated.

“Beautiful as always,” an X user said.

Louis Tomlinson brings television set to the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, also made headlines as he brought his own television set to the Glastonbury Festival because the event organizers decided not to screen England’s football match against Slovakia (Euro 2024).

Earlier this week, the festival officials announced that they would not be viewing the match as the timing for artists' stage performances and the Euro match would clash at the venue. This led to many football fans getting creative about watching the game. While many resorted to viewing it on their phones, Tomlinson decided to bring a flatscreen TV set and stream the game for a group of people using Wi-Fi.

Speaking about the same, he told The Guardian:

“It’s the second screen I’ve bought. The first got cracked. I wasn’t going to take credit for it because it looked like we were going to lose in normal time, but now that we’ve equalized I’m happy about it.”

The television set was placed on the festival site’s main ground.

As fans are aware, Louis Tomlinson has been an avid football fan for ages. He made an appearance at the Doncaster Rovers football club in 2013 and was also rumored to have attempted to purchase the club.

