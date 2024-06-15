"Kendrick beef track incoming?" — Rap fans react to DJ Akademiks seemingly confirming new Drake track is on the way

The Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef seemingly calmed down a bit after Drizzy released The Heart Part 6 and called the feud "good exercise." However, fans now predict a "rematch" between the two hip-hop icons after DJ Akademiks took to X on June 15 to seemingly declare that the One Dance artist's new track is on the way.

"New Drake otw," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans of the two rappers got creative and made witty remarks as they took to the comment section of DJ Akademiks' tweet to react to the same. Most of them speculated that Drizzy's new track would reignite the beef between him and Lamar and believed that a "Kendrick beef track" was set to drop soon.

Expand Tweet

"ain’t no way there’s a rematch," commented one X user.

"Now this is what I wanted to hear & it sounds credible since he’s been filming in Houston recently!" exclaimed a netizen.

However, some of the comments suggested that fans were disinterested in the beef and wanted it to end.

"We don’t care anymore," commented one individual.

"Nobody is going to listen to the generic pop music he’ll put out in the summer," opined another.

"If it’s not Nothing Was The Same energy.. i don’t want it," commented one netizen, referring to Drizzy's third studio album.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef explained

The hip-hop beef explained (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar began in 2013 when the latter featured in Big Sean's Control, in which he seemingly referred to Drizzy.

Fast forward to March 2024, Kendrick Lamar appeared to take aim at J. Cole and Drizzy in his track Like That after the duo alleged that the three of them were part of "the big three" in First Person Shooter. Drizzy then replied and released tracks including Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle.

Kendrick Lamar hit back with Euphoria and 6.16 in LA on April 30 and May 3, respectively. However, the feud reached its peak when Drake released Family Matters on May 3.

In the track, he accused Lamar of alleged domestic violence. Just a few hours later, Kendrick Lamar released Meet the Grahams and claimed that the artist had a secret child. The next day, Lamar released Not Like Us and elaborated on his claims about the God's Plan artist.

Drake's response came in the form of The Heart Part 6, where he denied the allegations and claimed that his team fed false information to Lamar about the secret child mentioned in Meet the Grahams.

After The Heart Part 6, things calmed down for a while, and fans now wonder what will happen next if Drake disses Kendrick Lamar in his new track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback