"Kendrick couldn’t get in that thing" — Fans react to Drake posing in front of $200K armored truck built for doomsday

Canadian rapper Drake posed with his new $200K doomsday-ready armored truck, designed by Apocalypse Manufacturing, in his latest Instagram post on June 13, 2024. The photos featured the massive vehicle as a stately accessory, along with glimpses of his $15 million ranch in Fayette County, Texas.

The $200K Apocalypse Super Truck turned heads on social media as fans were amazed at the sheer magnitude of the vehicle, with one person tweeting:

"Kendrick couldn’t get in that thing even with a stair stepper."

Drake's fans praised his excellent taste, comparing the truck to the Batmobile.

"Drizzy got taste man," one fan tweeted.

"That look like some dark knight stuff," another person added.

"Real wheels. Our boy has really nice taste," one X user wrote.

Some fans felt the vehicle matched the rapper's persona, with speculation about whether the big purchase hinted at more to come.

"Imagine sitting in this !!! Imagine driving it," someone appreciated.

"This matches drakes persona. Tried to be tough on the outside but is super zesty on the inside," one fan commented.

"If Drake got this by now we should know something about to happen," another fan speculated.

Drake's new armored truck has five off-road drive modes

According to Apocalypse Manufacturing's website, Drake's new Apocalypse Super Truck is described as the "statement of power, luxury, and unparalleled off-road capability." The vehicle has an Apocalyptic Tuned Hellfire 6.2L Supercharged V8 HEMI Hellcat Engine with 850 Horsepower.

The Super Truck, equipped with its massive 22-inch SFJ wheels wrapped in colossal 40″ tires, can launch up to 10 feet off the ground. Its five off-road drive modes include "Sport, Drag Race, High-Performance Cooling System (ideal for hot climates and desert use), Baja, Rock, and Mud."

The rapper also opted for customized Siberian Tiger print interiors, which can be seen in the Instagram picture of him sitting in the car. This massive purchase was compounded by the Canadian rapper acquiring a 313-acre ranch in Washington County, Texas.

The 6 God singer is reportedly setting up base in Texas after his $100 million mansion in Toronto, nicknamed The Embassy, became the scene of various crimes at the tail end of his high-stakes rap battle with West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar.

According to All HipHop, one of Drake's security guards was injured during a drive-by shooting on May 7, 2024. Following this, two people were arrested on two separate incidents for allegedly trespassing onto the mansion grounds.

Drake has had an eventful few months, following a diss battle with K. Dot that dominated the hip-hop industry in April and May and multiple incidents at his Toronto home. The rapper is now facing legal woes after JR Apparel filed a lawsuit for trademark violations against his company, Away From Home Touring Inc., on June 12.

According to Complex, the rapper sold merchandise with the words "Members Only," referencing his song on his 2023 album For All The Dogs. In the complaint, JR Apparel, owner of the Members Only brand, claimed this violated their trademark rights and was "likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception among consumers as to the origin of Away From Home’s infringing T-shirts."