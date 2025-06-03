Kendrick Lamar’s ‘PRIDE.’ hits 1B streams on Spotify, 4th track from DAMN. to reach milestone

As of June 2, 2025, Kendrick Lamar's song PRIDE. has passed one billion streams on Spotify. It's the fourth track from his 2017 album DMN.* to do so, following HUMBLE. (2.6 billion streams), LOVE. (feat. Zacari), and DNA.

With the latest feat on Spotify streams, PRIDE. reportedly becomes the 12th track from Kendrick Lamar to reach the billion mark. It's been eight years since the song first came out, but it appears that the music continues to draw plenty of listeners. During the album's release in 2017, PRIDE. peaked at No.37 on the Billboard Hot 100, with HUMBLE. taking the No.1 spot on the charts.

D*MN. remains Kendrick Lamar's best-selling album to date, selling over 4.2 million copies in 19 countries, including 3 million album sales in the US, according to BestSellingAlbums.org. It's also his most successful album on the Billboard 200, peaking at No.1 for four weeks and staying on the charts for 424 weeks.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us recently dropped out of the Billboard Hot 100 after a historic run

Kendrick Lamar's D*MN. album and its track PRIDE. aren't the only ones making waves from his discography. The rapper's Drake diss track, Not Like Us, also made a historic run on the Billboard charts in 2025, until it didn't. Released on May 4, 2024, amid the height of Kendrick's feud with Drake, the song continued its strong performance up to 2025.

Per Billboard on October 7, 2024, Not Like Us made history after topping the Hot Rap Songs chart for 21 weeks, dethroning Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' classic Old Town Road. In February 2025, the track broke another record for the most weeks at the No.1 spot, this time for Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart following Kendrick Lamar's February 9 Super Bowl halftime show.

At the time, it also re-entered the top spot of the Hot Rap Songs chart to extend its record to 26 weeks. A few months later, in May 2025, Not Like Us set another chart record after logging 53 straight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the longest-charting rap song in Billboard history.

However, after shattering records for months, Not Like Us left the Billboard Hot 100 around the end of May, but there's an explanation for that. Per Billboard's recurrent rule, songs that have spent 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and are ranking below No.25 will be removed. The same goes for tracks after 20 weeks and ranking below No.50.

It's the likely explanation, as given by Rob Markman, Head of Artist Relations in Genius, on X, why Not Like Us dropped from the chart in an instant. Markman said that Kendrick's song was last seen on the chart at No.23 and was likely bumped down after the recent release of Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem.

Kendrick Lamar is currently touring with SZA for their Grand National Tour, with several stops in the US in June before they head off for international concerts in Canada, Europe, and the UK.

