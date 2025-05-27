"Kim K influence can’t be denied" — Netizens react to SZA balancing a champagne bottle on her butt to celebrate her AMAs win

SZA was among the numerous artists honored at the American Music Awards, which took place on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. The singer won the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist. The nominees in this category included Kehlani, Muni Long, Tyla, and Summer Walker.

In addition, SZA won the award for Favorite R&B Song for her 2024 track Saturn. She was also nominated in several other categories, including Artist of the Year, Favorite R&B Album for Lana, and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for Luther with Kendrick Lamar.

SZA celebrated her victory with an Instagram post that showed her balancing a champagne bottle on her butt. The caption of the post read:

"THANK YOU SO MUCH CAMP AND @amas for THIS HONOR. These are our first awards as a ⛺CAMMPP. YALL ATE THAT FOR ME 🤭 I LOVE YOU ALWAYS!! headed to phoenix to play tomorrow! Can't wait to see everytime ❤️."

The post received over 750K likes, and many people flooded the comment section to congratulate the singer. It was also shared on other social media platforms like X. When @PopCrave shared her picture on its handle, a netizen commented:

Battlerap Enthusiast @Subtweetdizdick Kim K influence can’t be denied 🤏🏾

Others also shared similar sentiments—

"She wants to be Kim K so badly," another user tweeted.

"Kim K reference?" wondered another user.

Netizens were referring to Kim Kardashian's viral photo where she posed balancing a glass of drink on her butt. This was reportedly recreated from Kim's 2014 photo, taken at a SKIMS Christmas Party.

Meanwhile, a lot of people congratulated her on her win—

"Mother is glowinggg, win well deserved and beauty unmatched," a netizen commented.

"That's awesome, she totally deserves it! ✨" explained a netizen.

"The most beautiful woman ever! exclaimed a user.

SZA gave a shoutout to Kai Cenat's Streamer University program during her acceptance speech at the AMAs

During the AMAs on May 26, SZA gave a shoutout to Kai Cenat's Streamer University program. Kai read out the nominations and eventually gave SZA a hug. Shortly after that, the singer invited Kai to talk about his program.

"Tell them about Streamer University", she said.

Earlier this month, Kai Cenat announced that enrollment at his university had started. He even reportedly sent a Harry Potter-style acceptance letter to the streamers who were selected.

Further in her acceptance speech, the singer expressed her gratitude to her family, particularly her parents. She then asked her mom whether she had makeup on her teeth during this significant moment.

In separate news, SZA is currently on the road with Kendrick Lamar as part of her ongoing Grand National Tour. The tour kicked off on April 19, 2025, with its first show in Minneapolis. It will conclude on August 9, 2025, with the final performance in Stockholm, Sweden.

The next show is on May 27 in Glendale. The duo is set to cover several other cities, including Chicago, Toronto, Hershey, Landover, Glasgow, London, Lisbon, and Rome, among others.

