Fat Joe believes Kendrick Lamar and SZA are trying to take Ja Rule and Ashanti's spot as #1 rap duo

On the May 20 episode of Joe and Jada, Fat Joe sat down for a conversation with Jadakiss and shared his take on the duo Kendrick Lamar and SZA. According to Joe, Kendrick and SZA had been trying to replace Ja Rule and Ashanti's position as the #1 rap duo. During the conversation, Jadakiss asked his co-host:

Ad

"Are Kendrick and SZA positioned to take that number one spot on the duo tip?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This prompted Fat Joe to respond that he believed it was very much possible. Describing Kendrick and SZA's collaboration as "phenomenal," Joe stated:

"Right now they got about six, seven songs–they are number one. Yes, they could take the slot."

Fat Joe, however, believed that while Kendrick Lamar and SZA were "fire" together, they might be facing a "rocky" patch in their professional dynamics. To this, Jadakiss interrupted that nothing was going to get "rocky" between them. To this, Joe said:

Ad

"Well, then they're gonna take the slot."

Joe further suggested that Kendrick and SZA might just keep a check on the numbers and aim to overtake that in a few years. Jadakiss again intervened and claimed that he didn't think the duo was bothered about the numbers and instead had been more focused on making good music. According to Complex, Joe said:

"I'm telling you that SZA is a solo artist, Kendrick...They're probably like, 'Alright, they have fifteen number ones. We already got eight. Let's bust this down to two years and we have eighteen."

Ad

Ad

Ja Rule and Ashanti collaborated on one number-one hit, Always On Time, released in 2001. Some of their other popular tracks include Mesmerize, Down 4 U, and Wonderful. Ja Rule and Ashanti have worked together on multiple projects to date.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Luther has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the 13th week running

While discussing Kendrick Lamar and SZA's popular collaborations, it is worth mentioning that their track Luther has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. According to Billboard, Luther has made its place among the 15 longest-running hit tracks of all time.

Ad

For the unversed, the song's title was meant to be a tribute to Luther Vandross, the late singer-songwriter and record producer. The song reportedly also contained a sample of Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 rendition of If This World Were Mine. This song was originally dropped in 1967 and sung by soul duo Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Cheryl Lynn also complimented the track while talking to TMZ in April. According to the outlet, Lynn described Luther as multi-generational and bold. She reportedly told TMZ that it was a great experience to witness the song that she made along with Vandross being performed after so many years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Luther was released on November 29, 2024, as a part of GNX, Kendrick Lamar's sixth studio album. Apart from Kendrick and SZA, Ink and Sam Dew were also involved in the writing process of this superhit song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More