“KING OF HALLYU WAVE is back” — Fans thrilled as Super Junior reportedly to drop 12th album in July, with tour and pop-up shops lined up

On May 27, 2025, K-media outlet Xports News reported that Super Junior is set to reunite with all active members this July, unveiling their twelfth studio record in celebration of two decades since their debut in 2005.

Ad

According to reports, the group has already completed filming the music video for the upcoming release. In addition to the album, the group is preparing for a live tour and a series of limited-time pop-up shops aimed at fans across different cities.

The comeback coincides with their ongoing anniversary showcase, Super Records, which highlights their career milestones and discography. The exhibit wrapped its Seoul stint on May 18 and will continue through Japan and China into next month. Several netizens reacted to the news of their potential reunion, with one X user commenting:

Ad

Trending

"KING OF HALLYU WAVE is back, but they never left or undergo hiatus to be honest haha. Let's go! Stay bothered and cry harder 🐜."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The release will feature the full lineup, including Shindong, Eunhyuk, Leeteuk, Yesung, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Siwon, and Heechul.

Heechul, who missed their 2024 single Show Time due to scheduling conflicts, will be participating this time. He was also not part of their last album, The Road, released in January 2023.

That project merged two earlier chapters from 2022: Keep on Going and Celebration. In the lead-up to the launch, the band is airing a reality series called Woke Up to SuperTV, showing members’ behind-the-scenes moments as they gear up for the comeback.

Ad

"I'm so happy that SUPER JUNIOR is back after so long 😭💙🥳 Also coming soon SS10 with all 9 members 🫶🙌," a fan remarked.

"GUYS PREPARE YOUR SOUL AND EVERYTHING OMGG IN EARLY JULY," a user mentioned.

"Can't wait! Super Junior always delivers," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions.

"Super Junior’s comeback in Julyව: to set the stage for K-Pop domination in July 2025🔥🎤," a netizen said.

Ad

"Cant wait for thisssss the suspense is too much 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙," a viewer noted.

"Yeyyy welcome back kings 👑 They can never erase your existence 💙," another fan added.

Super Junior celebrates 20 years with Woke Up to SUPERTV variety show

Ad

Super Junior marked their two-decade milestone in 2025 with a renewed reality program, Woke Up to SUPERTV. The show spanned ten episodes and streamed routinely via TVING and Mnet. It has become a regular favorite among global audiences.

In a recent exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, band member Heechul shared that even though he appears on many variety shows, being with just the members brings out his most energetic side.

“I do a lot of variety shows, but whenever it’s just me with the members, I feel like I really go crazy. It’s like I end up using 100% of my energy. And honestly, I don't usually get teased like that on other shows-- but with this many members, there's no escape. That's what makes Super TV so fun to watch, haha," the Super Junior vocalist stated.

Ad

Woke Up to SUPERTV was originally created to showcase a different side of the members beyond their stage personas. Today, it’s liked by fans around the world, especially through platforms like Channel K. The show captures them off-stage, like cooking together, taking part in games, and sharing everyday conversations.

Super Junior, who debuted in 2005, continues to be one of the longest-running K-pop groups still active.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More