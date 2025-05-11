LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin to sit out of Osaka concert due to health issues

On May 10, 2025, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin's agency, Source Music, took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce that the female artist would miss the forthcoming Osaka concert due to health issues. They revealed that she had visited the hospital following the treatment of her lower back pain.
Subsequently, the medical professionals suggested that she give more time to recover and receive treatment. LE SSERAFIM will not attend the group's future activities. She will not visit EASY CRAZY HOT concerts, scheduled for May 13 and May 14, 2025, respectively.
Source Music mentioned they placed LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin's health as the top priority
Source Music also revealed through the press release shared on Weverse that LE SSERAFIM would avoid offline signing events. The upcoming occasion was scheduled to take place on May 17, 18, and 21, respectively. The agency mentioned, as translated by Soompi:
"In accordance with the doctor's latest recommendation, it will be difficult for Huh Yunjin to participate in the following scheduled activities. May 13 to May 14: 2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR "EASY CRAZY HOT" IN JAPAN Osaka concerts, May 17, 18, 21: offline fan signing events."
The agency also mentioned her visit to the doctor and added, as translated by Soompi:
"While getting rest and undergoing treatment at the hospital, Huh Yunjin was examined once again, but she was advised by a doctor that in order to make a sufficient recovery, she needed to focus on her treatment and rehabilitation."
Subsequently, Source Music disclosed that the decision was made as they considered Huh Yunjin's health as the topmost priority. They further asked for fans' generous understanding and support.
"We will continue to consider our artist's health our top priority and do our utmost to help our artist recover her health," they added, as translated by Soompi.
The American songwriter and singer based in South Korea participated in the survival program Produce 48 by Mnet. Subsequently, she signed an exclusive deal with Source Music on August 24, 2021. The female artist was disclosed as the sixth member of the group on April 9, 2022. She debuted with LE SSERAFIM on May 2, 2022, and released the extended play Fearless.
Fearless was unveiled through Source Music. It featured five tracks: The World is My Oyster, Fearless, Blue Flame, The Great Mermaid, and Sour Grapes.
In recent news, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin unveiled the self-composed single Jellyfish on January 10, 2025.