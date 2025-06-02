Legendary rocker Iggy Pop performs shirtless, gets wheeled off stage in a coffin during concert farewell 

Rockstar Iggy Pop bid his fans farewell at the end of his most recent Manchester concert, as part of his Lust for Life tour, by climbing into a black coffin and being wheeled off stage. The show, held at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on May 31, 2025, is one of the rockstar's three shows in the UK to be held between May 28 and June 3.

Following the show, videos and pictures of a shirtless Iggy Pop, aged 78, went viral on social media. In the videos, the rockstar is seen climbing into the black coffin lined with red cloth. Pop opens the coffin door to wave at the fans even as it is being wheeled off stage on a trolley by a staffer.

This is not the first time the musician has bid farewell to his fans via the black coffin. The same manoeuvre was seen in his London show at the Alexandra Palace on May 28. Iggy Pop also posted the video on his X account with the caption:

"London was a hoot! How you exit is equally important to how you enter."

Iggy Pop's next show is at Glasgow

Iggy Pop's UK concerts initially included only two shows - one at London on May 28 and one at Glasgow on June 3. Due to "overwhelming demand," a third show was added in Manchester on May 31.

The rockstar performed his 20-track setlist fully shirtless, backed by his seven-piece live band. Iggy Pop's show saw him perform a medley of his popular songs, including some tracks from his band The Stooges, and closing with the track Funtime from his debut album, The Idiot. Pop wrote Funtime with David Bowie in 1977.

In a May 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that he still rehearsed before going on tour despite his many years of experience, saying:

"I still rehearse before doing a tour. If I haven’t been out in a while, I’ll run the whole set vocally seven or eight times before I get together and rehearse with the group, so that I really, really, really, really know my stuff inside and out."

Iggy Pop's UK setlist included his hit song Lust for Life

Iggy Pop's UK setlist also included a performance of his hit song Lust for Life, the title track from his 1977 album. The rockstar had teamed up with David Bowie for the second time on the LP, the first time being for his debut album, The Idiot.

According to a 2022 Far Out Magazine article, the entirety of Lust for Life was recorded in eight days at the Hansa Studios in Berlin. The LP peaked at No.120 on the Billboard 200 charts and No. 28 on the UK Album Charts.

In a 1983 interview with Triple J, Pop explained how working with David Bowie helped him broaden his horizons as a creative and explore other venues than just music.

"Before I met him [David Bowie] I was very firmly rockist. That was the only culture I wanted to know about. And though I had the capacity when I needed to use it, to speak to people outside of the narrow rock cult, I didn't really like to get outside that world," he said.

Pop continued by saying

"[Bowie] showed me that there were people doing interesting things in all the arts. I wouldn't have started painting were it not for him. In fact, he owns my first painting. He turned me on to a lot of people that helped me not only in my own work, but just helped me feel better about living in the world."

Iggy Pop's final UK show is at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on June 3, 2025.

