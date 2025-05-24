What happened to Olly Murs? Singer apologizes for walking offstage during Glasgow concert

British pop singer Olly Murs left fans concerned on May 22, 2025, when he abruptly left the stage about 20 minutes into his concert at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The event saw Murs perform six songs before he walked off-midshow, much to the confusion of concertgoers.

Olly Murs later took to Instagram to issue an apology. Shortly after the show, he posted on his Instagram Stories, saying he was "so sorry" to end the show unexpectedly. According to The Independent, Murs said that his voice felt okay at the beginning of the show, even if he had been under the weather.

“I didn’t think I couldn’t do the show, because I wouldn’t have come out there otherwise. So to walk off after six songs, as I said I’m so sorry… as you can probably hear in my voice, it sounded rubbish, and it’s unfair for you guys that have spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show, and me being at my best,” he added.

In a later update on May 22, 2025, Murs confirmed that he had consulted a doctor and would keep fans updated on upcoming shows.

As of May 23, 2025, the shows in Manchester and Birmingham on May 24 and 25 have also been cancelled. Concertgoers will receive a full refund on their tickets, according to Olly Murs' post on Instagram.

More about the updates from Olly Murs

According to the post shared by Olly Murs on Instagram on May 23, 2025, he had already been feeling a little unwell before he stepped on stage in Glasgow on May 22, 2025. However, he said he brushed aside the feeling since his voice "felt okay."

According to the May 23 post, doctors have confirmed that Murs has a respiratory infection, and had to take rest for at least 48 hours, leading to the cancellation of the Manchester and Birmingham shows.

"To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend. I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal chords," the singer said.

Murs shared his sorrow at the abrupt cancellations and profusely apologized to his fans, stating that he was "gutted and upset about it."

"To everyone in Glasgow last night, I want to start by saying sorry. What happened last night has never happened to me before and I’m truly gutted and upset about it. In 15 years I’ve never had to leave the stage after 30 minutes into a show, but my voice was failing me," he wrote.

There have been no updates shared on Murs' upcoming concerts in London, Brighton, and other UK locations so far.

Olly Murs' abrupt cancellation of his Glasgow concert has brought artists' emphasis on their well-being into focus again. Earlier this year, in February 2025, Murs also had to cancel a concert in Dubai with just a few hours of notice due to a throat infection.

