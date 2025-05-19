"Like fathers like sons" - Fans react as Olivia Rodrigo reveals her BT21 KOYA MINI MININI VEGGIE key ring in a recent interview

BTS fans recently spotted Olivia Rodrigo talking about her BT21 Koya MINI MININI VEGGIE key ring in a recent interview. On May 15, 2025, Vogue posted an interview with the singer revealing things inside her vintage Fendi bag.

Ad

During the interview, Olivia showed the keys to her apartment, which were tied to a Koya keyring that she referred to as "this cute little bear." She also revealed that she got the keyring from Japan, and it comes with a little hat that can be removed. She also mentioned that she has a similar keychain with a bunny on it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

BTS fans got really excited when she revealed her key chain, which is a BT21 KOYA Mini Minini Veggie doll key ring. For those unversed, BT21 is a collaboration between LINE FRIENDS and BTS, where members participated actively in the creation of the characters.

LINE FRIENDS are characters created by South Korean designer Kang Byeong Mok, inspired by stickers from Naver Corporation and Japan's Line messaging app. Koya is the character that is developed by RM of BTS.

Ad

Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted with a KOYA Mini Minini Veggie doll key ring in the past. Fans noticed this keyring on her bag during her GUTS World Tour 2 in the Philippines.

Fans took to the internet to share their thoughts about Olivia's keychain. One fan remarked that the characters are famous like their creator "fathers."

"BT21 are so famous like fathers like sons," one fan commented on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where a few fans marvelled at the fact that she has both Koya (RM) and Cooky (Jungkook) keychains, but they were disappointed that they are being referred to as Bear and Bunny.

"I WILL TAKE THIS AS BTSLIV CRUMB YOU CANNOT STOP ME," exclaimed another fan.

"bear and bunny??? pls call them by their government name ok," another fan remarked.

Ad

"Wait stop did she say bunny ?Does she have a Cooky AND a Koya ??SHE HAS NAMKOOK ???!!?" questioned a fan on X.

More fan reactions called them the latest trend, like Labubu and Sanrio.

"BTS has the cutest plushies, tinytans, mercy and everything. Before Labubu became a trend there was BT21," wrote another fan.

"Bt21 is entering their Sanrio & Labubu era & becoming the new obsession for locals," added another fan.

Ad

"Her just calling it a cute keychain though....This is like when people wear "Nirvana" or "BAZINGA" shirts and have no f**king clue what they are. I'm sure she thinks it's probably just a cute koala key chain with accessories," another fan commented.

All about BT21 and its characters

Ad

The collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and BTS involved members conceptualising eight characters, with seven representing the members and one character representing ARMY.

As reported by Billboard on October 20, 2017, the collaboration originated from discussions with BIGHIT Entertainment, according to Sehoon Chang, the CEO of LINE FRIENDS America. The collaboration aimed to team up with global artists to create new character and product ideas after BTS remained in the Top 20 of The Billboard 200 for four weeks after its release.

Ad

The eight characters created by BTS members include Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and Van. As reported by Metro on June 12, 2028, V has designed Tata, who is curious and has a heart-shaped planet. Jimin helped create Chimmy, who is compassionate and "tries hard at everything."

RM came up with the character Koya, who is a sleepy "thinker koala" whose ears fall off whenever he is shocked. Mang is conceptualized by j-hope, a character who loves to dance. SUGA has helped create Shooky, a naughty chocolate cookie who has a fear of milk.

Ad

Jungkook, on the other hand, is Cooky, a character who is a pink bunny with imaginary muscles. The seventh character is RJ, designed by Jin, who is a white Alpaca that wears a parka when it gets cold.

The eighth and final character in this universe is Van, who was also created by RM. Van represents ARMY (BTS fandom), the protector.

Many other celebrities also seem to be wearing BT21 merchandise, including Jimmy Fallon, Halsey, Rosalía, and Ariana Grande, to name a few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More