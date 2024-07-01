"Like r u dead or whatttt?" — Fans left confused after Foolio's Instagram account posts he's a "DemiGod" and will "never die" after rapper's death

Foolio's latest Instagram post has people confused after a video of the late rapper claiming to be a demi-god who will "never die" was uploaded posthumously on his page on July 1, 2024. The 26-year-old Florida rapper was reportedly killed in a shooting after he was ambushed outside a hotel in Tampa in the early hours of June 23, 2024.

The rapper's Instagram page has been active since his death, which led to fans speculating whether the rapper's account was hacked. The latest post on his profile showed a clip of his final interview with No Jumper from January 13, 2024, in which he can be heard saying, "I'm a demi-god. You can't get me." The Instagram post was captioned:

“I’ll Never Die I’m a DemiGod"

The post, which has over 99K likes and 6500 comments at the time of writing this article, saw followers confused by it, with one person commenting:

Some questioned whether the rapper was dead or alive, baffled by the barrage of social media activity after his death.

"is you dead or not dude? Make up yo mind," commented a fan.

"cmon is you alive or not bc they done made disses and they lying saying you got shot 37 times," wrote another person.

"are you dead or not . like im not even tryna be funny," someone added.

Conspiracy theories ran amok, with people commenting that they refused to believe the rapper was dead.

"I won’t believe he’s gone until I see a funeral," one person commented.

"He is not dead go look at the video when he was on the stretcher on his way to the ambulance. He was sitting up and if you’re dead, they’re not putting you in no ambulance," another person added.

"Ian see no autopsy report or balloon release… I’ll believe you gone when I see a funeral," wrote another person.

"Ok sums going on here," said another user.

Foolio's alleged Instagram hacker commented on rival Yungeen Ace's new diss track

On June 29, 2024, Foolio's alleged hacker commented a trashcan emoji under Yungeen Ace's new track Game Over, allegedly aimed at the late rapper.

According to The Express Tribune, the two rappers were rivals for a while now, with Game Over being the Ace's second Foolio diss track after Do It. Ace responded to the trashcan emoji with:

"You still f*cking with me dude. I love you 4eva."

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged hacker also boasted about making $250K off a promo ad on the late rapper's Instagram stories. So far, the hacker has not yet been revealed and it is unclear whether Foolio's team is taking steps to secure his account again.

Foolio's death is still under investigation, with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters releasing a statement to Newsweek.

"These groups - I won't name them, they know who they are. We're not going to tolerate any retribution, any revenge... we're going to watch. We're going to pay attention to what's going on."

So far, no suspects have been announced and no arrests have been made at the time of writing this article.

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed at a Holiday Inn hotel after celebrating his birthday on June 22, 2024. According to Billboard, authorities arrived on the scene at around 4:40 am on June 23, where they found two vehicles marked with bullet holes in the parking lot. The Florida rapper was reportedly pronounced dead, and three others were moved to a hospital for treatment.

This was the second time Foolio was the victim of a shooting. The first incident occurred in 2021 when he was grazed by a bullet at his recording studio in Jacksonville. According to the New York Post, Foolio was reportedly affiliated with KTA, a Jacksonville gang that frequently feuded with rival gangs.

