  "Limited edition blessings": Fans reaction after Teyana Taylor thanks Taylor Swift for 'The Life of a Showgirl' merch box & handwritten letter

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:25 GMT
Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)
Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

Teyana Taylor thanked Taylor Swift in her Instagram story for sending her The Life of a Showgirl gift box along with a heartwarming note. On Tuesday, Teyana Taylor posted a story on her Instagram showing a gift box that consisted of a vinyl of Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, along with merchandise and a handwritten note.

In the picture, the Google Me singer was seen holding the letter from the Grammy-winning artist. The letter read,

"Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like the gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor."
While showing gratitude, the K.T.S.E. artist captioned her post with

"Thank you Tay Tay!!"
Teyana Taylor&#039;s Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@teyanataylor)
Teyana Taylor's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@teyanataylor)

Pop Crave shared Teyana Taylor's story on its page, and netizens were quick to share their reactions to it. An internet user referred to the message note as "limited edition blessings."

"Handwritten letters from taylor now count as limited edition blessings," the user wrote.
Some netizens wondered about the bond between Taylor Swift and Teyana Taylor.

Many other X users praised the two artists and called them "powerhouse women" and "queens." Users noted that such camaraderie among the artists is needed in the industry.

While many saw the gift box with a message card as a testament to a strong bond between Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift, some users pointed out that the box was not exclusive, and the handwritten note was "printed."

Other recipients of Taylor Swift’s gift box, like the one sent to Teyana Taylor

A few other people close to the Actually Romantic singer had earlier shown a similar gift box as shared by Teyana. According to a Us Weekly report, Swift sent an orange gift box to several people following the release of her 12th studio album. The orange gift box consisted of the album's vinyl, a hoodie, and a handwritten note.

The report noted that news host Jenna Bush Hager shared an Instagram story on October 6 in which she showed off the package received by Swift.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis Kelce's friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also celebrated Taylor Swift's new album. On October 6, Mahomes also shared an Instagram story showing a similar gift box. She captioned the story with writing,

"@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!"

Tennis star Serena Williams also shared a video of herself unpacking The Life of a Showgirl package, thanking the singer for the surprise.

"It is no secret that I am a Swiftie, and it is no secret that I literally screamed when I walked into the house and saw this. Thank you, Taylor, and Olympia is literally gonna lose her mind," the Olympian said in the video.

Last week, Taylor Swift appeared in multiple interviews following the release of The Life of a Showgirl and discussed behind-the-scenes stories of her new album.

Also read: Taylor Swift reveals exact day she got engaged to Travis Kelce in latest interview with Jimmy Fallon

