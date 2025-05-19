“LITERALLY KISSED”— Fans go wild over TXT’s Huening Kai and Soobin’s Pepero challenge

Huening Kai of TXT has recently gone viral for his unexpectedly bold skills in the iconic Pepero game. During a lighthearted variety segment posted by SBS Inkigayo on YouTube on May 16, 2025, the TXT members were challenged to run the SBS convenience store for a day and take on fun mini challenges, one of which was the legendary Pepero game.

For those unfamiliar, the Pepero game involves two players eating a thin candy stick from opposite ends, aiming to leave the shortest piece possible without breaking it, often resulting in hilariously close encounters. While all members participated enthusiastically, Huening Kai stood out for his focus and teasingly fearless approach.

Paired with both Soobin and Yeonjun, Kai’s gameplay raised eyebrows and laughter alike. While Soobin and Yeonjun approached the game cautiously, Kai went all in, holding the back of their heads and tilting them for precision. With Yeonjun, Kai’s intensity prompted him to quickly retreat, playfully pushing Kai’s face away.

However, with Soobin, who remained still, the two managed to complete the game in a record-worthy fashion. Fans were stunned to learn the remaining piece of the Pepero stick was almost one centimeter long.

Kai's unbothered attitude, including his lips brushing Soobin’s teeth, sent fans into a frenzy. The moment became an instant hit across social media, with one fan tweeting,

"TH LITERALLY KISSED WTFFF OMG HK."

Fans continued flooding the comment sections with cheeky reactions, teasing both the “kiss-level” closeness and the hilarious dynamic between the members.

"Really came to the studio with ONE MISSION and that was to kiss boys," a fan said.

"My heart skipped a beat when I saw this ngl," a fan commented.

"Is this the love language they were talking a bout?" a fan creatively incorporated the group's new song's name.

Other fans made extremely funny comments like,

"This video has not left my tl since it came out," a fan mentioned.

"Huening Kai I wasn't aware of your game," a fan remarked hilariously.

"Soobin move over, it’s my turn," a fan said playfully.

The episode began with the SBS anchors introducing the "SBS-Bar-Gayo" segment to the audience, setting the tone for a fun and lively variety session. Yeonjun was the first TXT member to be welcomed, followed shortly by the rest of the group. TXT kicked things off by performing their senior group BTS’ hit song Bulletproof Pt. 2.

The members also shared a casual meal of ramen together, adding to the relaxed vibe of the show. The highlight of the episode came at the end, with the members taking on the iconic Pepero game, leading to the above-mentioned viral moments.

In related news, on May 19, 2025, SBS officially announced the initial lineup for "SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer." The highly anticipated festival will be held over two days at the KINTEX 1st Exhibition Centre in Goyang, Ilsan. The lineup includes TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER), along with top acts like ENHYPEN, NMIXX, IVE, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, and more, setting the stage for a star-studded summer music celebration.

