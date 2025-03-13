"Little men are always insecure" — Internet reacts to DDG firing his cameraman after he kept flirting with his date Tiana

Social media is ablaze with reactions after rapper and YouTuber DDG reportedly fired his cameraman for continuously flirting with his date, Tiana.

On March 12, 2025, a clip went viral on X showing the American rapper DDG, whose real name is Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., sitting with an internet personality, Tiana Musarra. She was interacting with Dwayne's cameraman, which led to the rapper to reportedly fire him.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the viral video, with some questioning Dwayne's professionalism and calling him insecure.

"Little men are always insecure," one commented.

Additionally, some users on X reflected on the clip humorously, suggesting that the American rapper always tried to be the Alpha male in front of women. Some netizens also noted that he made his cameraman equally famous.

"Dude is insecure lol always trying to be the alpha when there's a girl around," a user on X commented.

"DDG is such good guy. He has been getting his camera man more involved in his streams allowing, Johnny to become a celebrity in his own right," another commented.

"Actively putting ur cameraman on engaging and clip farming is genius... Johnny could stop filming and stream now and make bread cause of how DDG involves him and how much chat like him," a third user commented.

Furthermore, some users on X indicated that the layoff attempt was unreal. As per the netizens, it was just for the sake of attention.

"This is so fake and u giving him the attention he wants! He played u mfs like a fiddle. Anyone who got fired for that wouldn't show the camera the text 😂," a user on X commented.

"That is one way to get fired on stream," another wrote.

"Ok wait, did this really happen?" a third user wrote.

As of now, the rapper DDG has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Cameraman apparently loses job after allegedly flirting with DDG's date Tiana

The American rapper (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a video clip from DDG's livestream went viral in which the rapper reportedly fired his cameraman over being friendly with his date, Tiana Musarra, the Instagram model.

The clip, 37 seconds long, shows that Dwayne's cameraman, Johnny, made a half-heart sign for Tiana with his hand, which the model attempted to complete. However, the rapper stopped them. DDG and Tiana were sitting in a restaurant on one side while Johnny was filming them from the opposite end.

As a result, the American rapper took a deep breath and started looking over the other side, to which Tiana suggested that the rapper was mad at Johnny. In response, the rapper asked his cameraman to check his phone.

"Bro, what the f*ck, stop it... Check your phone, Johnny. Check your phone, check," the rapper said.

Shortly after this, the cameraman showed the phone message sent by the rapper on the live stream indicating that he had been fired after the live stream.

"You fired after stream," the text reads.

This is not the first time the American rapper has shown aggression to the cameraman over his alleged flirting with the rapper's partners. In February 2025, the cameraman was seemingly flirting with the rapper's partner, Shorty, the American rapper, over which he seemed upset during the livestream.

As of now, the rapper has not publicly confirmed his cameraman's job termination.

