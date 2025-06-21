Lizzo takes a dig at Candace Owens in new SZA duet preview

On June 20, 2025, a preview of an upcoming duet between Lizzo and SZA drew immediate attention for including a direct lyrical reference to political commentator Candace Owens.

The short clip, released on Instagram, contains a sharp reference to Owens and is the most recent in a series of publicized feuds between the two. The preview is a part of Lizzo's upcoming mixtape, which suggests it may be one of her most provocative works. She raps in the short preview Instagram post:

"City Girls up, Boys on their period ... Candace Owens somewhere p*ssed / N***a, kiss my woo! / N***a, get bent!!!"

The line rapidly became the subject of interest because of its unapologetic tone, which many saw as a direct clapback toward Owens, who commented on the About Damn Time singer in public on multiple occasions regarding her body image, music, and activism.

SZA's Instagram stories mentioning the song snippets (Image via Instagram/ @SZA)

The song is the first time the artist has publicly mentioned Owens in her lyrics, and the rap provided as a diss appears to be personal and political. The song, currently unnamed, seems to be an ode to empowerment, female strength, and toxic criticism denial.

SZA, who features on the song, has not yet made any public statement on the mention of Owens.

The history of public tension between Lizzo and Candace Owens

Candace Owens, who has gathered media attention in the past with controversial statements about race, feminism, and social issues, has also pointed out Lizzo for promoting the 'obesity culture.'

In April 2023, Owens pointed out her body positivity again, stating that it was 'not aspirational' to have the singer's lifestyle.

Lizzo, in her turn, has been responding to such criticism in a more roundabout fashion, citing her concerns with mental health, body image, and the various stresses of being in the spotlight.

Later in March 2024, she shared an emotional Instagram post mentioning that she was about to quit music due to months of persistent online bullying and body-shaming, saying she was “tired of being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

But instead of quitting, she made a comeback by returning to the studio with SZA and addressing past scrutiny through this new collaboration.

Though Lizzo has yet to provide a formal announcement of her new mixtape release, the latest snippet implies that its release will take place shortly.

In the meantime, SZA herself remains busy promoting her new album, though she has not confirmed whether this collaboration will appear on her releases. She's also on tour with Kendrick Lamar for his Grand National Tour but won't be joining him for the shows in Australia.

